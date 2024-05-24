A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck New Jersey on Friday





Another earthquake was reported Friday morning in New Jersey.

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake was reported near Gladstone, Somerset County, around 3:50 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The shocks were mainly confined to Somerset, Hunterdon and Morris counties, according to the USGS Community Internet Density Map. However, some people as far south as Toms River, in Ocean County, felt the shaking as well.

This earthquake was another aftershock following the earthquake on Friday, April 5. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Tewksbury, Hunterdon County, with a magnitude of 4.8. It was the strongest shock in New Jersey since Nov. 29, 1783, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

The last time a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck New Jersey on Friday morning, the United States was weeks away from victory in the Revolutionary War over the British.

Northern New Jersey lies above the Ramapo Fault System. Earthquakes are generally caused by slips along fault lines in the Earth. The US Geological Survey says a fault line is a fracture or fracture zone between two masses of rock. When too much pressure builds up on a fault, it releases energy in the form of an earthquake.

Aftershocks can occur days to weeks after the initial shock.

Although it is not as well known or as large as the San Andreas Fault in California, New Jersey has its own fault system. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what the Ramapo fault system means for earthquakes in the state.

Extremely wet weather from January to April may also play a role, said Jeff Weber, an assistant professor of geology at Stockton University. Although it was difficult to determine the exact cause of the earthquake shortly afterwards. However, building a dam and filling a reservoir, for example, puts pressure on the Earth's crust, which can trigger an earthquake. This is similar to earthquakes caused by hydraulic fracturing of fossil fuels.

