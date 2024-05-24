Barnabas delivers aid to Christian survivors of the Nepal earthquake





“When the relief materials arrived from our Christian brothers and sisters, it was like a miracle,” said Samana, a young Christian mother whose home was destroyed in a strong earthquake in Nepal.

More than 150 people were killed and tens of thousands displaced when a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the poor and mountainous western region of the country, near midnight on November 3, 2023.

Samana thanked Barnabas' supporters for their sympathy in sending aid to the believers. “Their help not only met our financial needs, but also strengthened our faith in God’s goodness and mercy,” she added.

Barnabas-funded aid has been unloaded and ready for distribution to Christian survivors of the Nepal earthquake.

Working through our church partners in Nepal, Barnabas-funded food parcels, containing rice, pulses and cooking oil, were distributed to 680 Christian families (about 1,600 individuals) in Western Rukum and Jajarkot, the two areas most affected by the disaster.

We also provided blankets to 380 Christian families and warm clothes to 177 Christian children.

“God works through his people”

Kamala said the much-needed supplies were a “tangible reminder of God's provision” and thanked her fellow Christians for sending aid.

“Their timely help has reminded me that even in the midst of disaster, God works through His people to bring hope and healing,” she added.

A local pastor who participated in the distribution concluded, “Barnabas Hope’s relief efforts have brought hope to many families who have lost everything.

“Through our distribution of food, warm clothes and prayers, we helped restore dignity and resilience amidst the devastation.”

Thank you that, by God's grace, our church partners have been able to distribute much-needed aid to our Nepalese brothers and sisters. I ask our brothers and sisters to rely on the Lord as they rebuild their homes and communities after this disaster.

Project Reference: 00-634 (Disaster Relief Fund)

