Canarian Weekly – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake shakes the east coast of Tenerife





The town of Guimar, located on the east coast of Tenerife, was hit by a 3.3 magnitude earthquake yesterday (Saturday), according to a report by the National Geographic Institute (IGN). The earthquake, which reached a magnitude of 2, occurred at 1:41 pm at a depth of about 28 kilometers, directly off the coast.

This seismic event is part of a series of earthquakes detected by IGN yesterday in the area between the islands of Gran Canaria and Tenerife. One of these earthquakes occurred northwest of the municipality of Fasnia in Tenerife, with a magnitude of 1.9 at a depth of 8 km, and the other was detected northwest of Galdar in Gran Canaria, with a magnitude of 1.8 at a depth of 11 km.

Local residents felt the Guimar earthquake and reported their experiences to local authorities and emergency services, although no material or personal damage was recorded.

While local residents expressed some concern, experts urged calm, stressing that such events are relatively common in the area due to its volcanic nature.

IGN, the organization responsible for monitoring earthquakes in Spain, reported that the seismic activity recorded on Saturday was within the normal range for the Canary Islands.

These islands are located in an area of ​​moderate tectonic activity, and are regularly exposed to low to moderate intensity tremors. This seismic activity is constantly monitored to ensure the safety of residents and prevent any major events.

Regarding the other two earthquakes, IGN explained that the tremors were of lower strength and occurred at a shallower depth, which generally meant less perception at the surface, and did not cause any alarm among the population.

Seismologists explained that the depth at which these movements occur is an essential factor in determining the extent of their impact on the surface. Deep earthquakes, such as the one in Guímar, tend to be less noticeable than shallow earthquakes but can cover a wider area. In contrast, surface tremors, such as those that occurred in Fasnia (Tenerife) and Galdar (Gran Canaria), although they tend to be felt more intensely in the vicinity, are of limited magnitude.

Continuing scientific studies and public awareness

The scientific community continues to study these phenomena to improve prediction and understanding of earthquakes in the region. Due to their geological nature, the Canary Islands provide an important area of ​​study for researchers. Data collected by IGN and other organizations helps create risk maps and develop more effective emergency plans to protect residents.

Meanwhile, local authorities in Tenerife recommend that citizens stay informed and prepared for any eventuality. Although low-magnitude earthquakes usually do not cause damage, it is important to follow civil protection recommendations and stay alert for possible aftershocks or future seismic movements.

