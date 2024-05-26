At least 670 people were killed in the Papua New Guinea earthquake





Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape addresses the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, New York on Friday, September 24, 2021. Swimming pool photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License copy

The death toll from the earthquake that struck Papua New Guinea has risen to at least 670 people, according to official reports issued by the United Nations Migration Agency on Sunday.

Al Jazeera reported, citing Enga Provincial Governor Peter Ipatas, that the “huge” earthquake caused “loss of life and property” in at least 6 villages.

The quake was centered in the village of Kawkalam, about 370 miles northwest of Port Moresby, the capital of the South Pacific island nation, and occurred around 3 a.m. local time on Friday.

Jessica Washington, Al Jazeera's Jakarta correspondent, said the disaster affected a community of mostly subsistence farmers who live in a “very remote and mountainous area where landslides are common.”

“Many homes have been destroyed, as have the gardens that people depend on to feed themselves in these communities,” she added.

The earthquake occurred in an area where landslides are common, and officials reported that homes were “buried.”

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said he had not been fully briefed on the disaster, but officials were sending crews to address infrastructure issues.

“I will publish more information because I am fully aware of the extent of the destruction and loss of life,” Marape said.

Images posted on social media showed a path of damage and devastation, such as a large piece of rock and soil being torn away from a densely vegetated hill.

ABC News reported that convoys are trying to deliver humanitarian aid such as food and water to survivors in the affected area.

Papua New Guinea is located just north of the equator and usually receives a large amount of rainfall. But this year has been particularly wet. A landslide in a neighboring province killed at least 23 people last month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2024/05/26/death-toll-rises-670-dead-papua-new-guinea-quake/3921716748518/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos