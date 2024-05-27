Director-General's Award for Global Health Goes to Prime Minister of Barbados and Developers of mRNA Vaccine for COVID-19





WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus presented his Global Health Award to the Prime Minister of Barbados and two scientists for their contribution to advancing global health at the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly. The Director-General's Award for Global Health, established in 2019, goes to Her Excellency, Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, for her leadership in climate action and health and her work as Chair of the Global Leadership Group on Antimicrobial Resistance. “Prime Minister Mottley's exemplary leadership in the fight for a fairer, more just and sustainable world is inspiring. The WHO considers climate change the greatest health threat facing humanity. Her tireless efforts for climate action are helping to protect the health of all people, now and into the future,” he said. is the Director General of the WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Prime Minister Mottley received the award on May 26 ahead of the World Health Assembly. Professor Katalin Karikó and Professor Drew Weissman from the University of Pennsylvania were also honored for their outstanding contribution to the development of an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 at the opening of the World Health Assembly on 27 May. “Professors Karikó and Weissman played a key role in easing the burden of COVID-19 and saving lives during the pandemic,” said Dr. Tedros. “Their leadership in this area has the potential to play a key role in improving health around the world.” Prime Minister Mia Mottley is the eighth Prime Minister of Barbados. She became the first woman to hold the high office in 2018, with the largest majority in the country's history. Prime Minister Mottley was re-elected in 2022, winning all 30 seats in the House of Assembly for the second time. Prime Minister Mottley also currently holds the portfolios of Minister of Finance, Economy and Investment. In addition to his numerous regional and international roles, Prime Minister Mottley also chairs the World Health Organization's Global Leadership Group on Antimicrobial Resistance. She has received multiple awards for her strong voice in favor of sustainable policies in the context of climate change and other global challenges. Professors Karikó and Weissman received the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Their discovery “fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA communicates with our immune system,” the Nobel committee wrote. Professor Karikó is a professor at the University of Szeged in Hungary and an assistant professor of neurosurgery at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. She is a former senior vice president at BioNTech SE, Mainz, Germany, where she worked between 2013-2022. For four decades, her research has focused on RNA-mediated mechanisms with the goal of developing in vitro transcribed mRNA for protein therapy. Professor Drew Weissman is the Roberts Family Professor of Vaccine Research and Director of the Penn Institute for RNA Innovation. He is a professor in the Department of Medicine and director of vaccine research in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Professor Weissman is a physician, scientist and pioneer in the science of immunology, with major contributions to the field. Significantly, Professor Weissman, together with Professor Karikó, discovered a new nucleoside-modified mRNA platform that bypasses the unwanted immune response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/27-05-2024-director-general-s-award-for-global-health-go-to-prime-minister-of-barbados-and-developers-of-mrna-vaccines-for-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos