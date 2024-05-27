Uncategorized
WHO announces the winners of the 5th Health for All Film Festival
The World Health Organization announced the official selection of its 5 winning films this yearth Film Festival Health for All. The awards were announced today at a special event to launch WHO's investment round ahead of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in Geneva.
The event, which was opened by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and attended by senior representatives of Member States and celebrities from the fields of cinema and the arts, saw winning films announced in seven different categories, while four films received special awards from the jury.
This is the fifth year of the Film Festival, which received almost 1,000 applications from filmmakers from all over the world on topics ranging from gender equality and war trauma to burnout, climate change and healthy aging. Of these, 61 shortlisted films were judged by a panel of distinguished professionals, artists and activists, including well-known actors and advocates, Nandita Das, Sharon Stone and Alfonso Herrera; director and producer, Apolline Traoré; Olympic swimmer and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Yusra Mardini; multidisciplinary artist, Mário Macilau; and film director Paul Jerndal. They were joined by senior United Nations officials and WHO staff.
“The WHO Health for All Film Festival brings together many powerful stories about the diverse health experiences of people around the world,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Hearing the stories of people affected by health problems helps us understand their lived experiences and move towards better health for all.”
One “Grand Prix” from the official selection awarded for each of the three main competition categories: universal health coverage, health emergencies and better health and well-being, which are in line with Triple billions of WHO targets.
Nandita Das, Indian actress, director and social advocate, who has served on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival twice and acted in more than 40 feature films in 10 different languages, said: “I am delighted to be a member of the World Health Organization's Health For All jury film festival. Movies can raise awareness, challenge prejudices, ask uncomfortable questions and tell stories that need to be told. Health is personal and common, our right and responsibility. So it's important to celebrate films that focus on these issues. I am delighted to have the opportunity to announce the winners of the 5th edition of this annual event.”
Four special prizes were awarded for a film produced by students, a film about physical activity and health, a film about the health of migrants and refugees, and a very short film.
The theme of mental health was represented in this year's winning entries, including a powerful and moving short film from France about the difficulties of supporting a relative diagnosed with a serious illness. The film depicts a 14-year-old girl who copes with difficult responsibilities while living alone with her mother suffering from cancer.
Another winning film, from Turkey, depicts the survival and recovery of a young Syrian refugee mother in southern Turkey who spent five days trapped under the rubble of a building following an earthquake on February 6, 2023. The moving film describes her progress in rehabilitation, including learning to walk again.
List of awarded films
Universal health insurance “Grand Prix”: “Visionary Women of Indonesia” – Indonesia / Disability; blindness; Rehabilitation
Directed by Nalin Narang (Australia) from the Fred Hollows Foundation / documentary film – duration 5'10''
Emergency medical conditions “Grand Prix”: “Journey behind the ruins”– Türkiye / Natural disasters; Earthquake; Internally displaced persons
The Best of Mumen Sayed Issa and Atheer Salem Bahr (Turkey) / Documentary – Duration
Better health and well-being “Grand Prix”: “Color” – Spain / Gender equality
Director: Eva Jakubovska (Poland/Spain) / Fiction – duration 8'
Special award Film about physical activity and health: “Ping Pong Parkinson's” – United States of America / Mental health; Parkinson's; Physical activity
Director: Dave Steck (United States) from Numeric Pictures / documentary film – duration 3'06''
Special award Health film about migrants and refugees: “Dalal's Story” – Iraq / Trauma; War; Health of refugees; Mental health
Director: Alexandra Cordukes from Laundry Lane Productions (Australia) / Animation – duration 6'15''
Award for student film: “Mama & me, i to… (Maman & Moi, et ça…)” – France / NCD – Cancer; Mental health
Director: Elisa Tiozzo (France) / Animation – duration 3'56''
Special prize very short film: “Bicycle path” – Great Britain / Environment; Climate change and health
Directed by Red Wade (United Kingdom) / Fiction – Duration 3'
Films that received special recognition from the jury
Special recognition for emergency medical situations: “Island (ADA)” – Türkiye / Drought; Climate changes; Migration
Directed by MAHMUT TAŞ (Türkiye) / documentary film – duration 5'
Better health and well-being Special recognition:“Clean” – Iran / Social determinants of health; Access to hygiene
Director: Masoud Mashouf (Iran) / Fiction – duration 4'37''
Special recognition for universal health insurance: “Beyond the last mile – The story of Rose Magaya” – Malawi / Health Workforce; Community
Directed by Carlo Leche / Village Reach (NGO in Africa) / documentary film – duration 8'
Special mention for a very short film: “Human being. Handle with care” – Global / Mental health; Stress; A healthy diet
Directed by Maya Adam (United States) from Stanford School of Medicine / Fiction – Duration 2'21''
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/26-05-2024-who-announces-winners-of-the-5th-health-for-all-film-festival
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
