A tsunami warning has been canceled after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Tonga





Written by Catherine Siasaw

Tonga Civil Defense authorities called for a major evacuation of low-lying areas in Tongatapu and Ha'apai this morning, and urged people to move inland to higher ground, after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake was felt in Tongatapu, Ha'apai and Fa'a. 9:47 AM (TOT) today, May 27, 2024.

An emergency tsunami alert issued at 9:55 a.m. local time was later canceled at 11:00 a.m., after the tsunami threat had passed. There have been no reports yet of damage or injuries.

National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Deputy Director Moana Kiwa told Matangi Tonga this afternoon that they had not received any reports of damage on Tongatapu or the outer islands. Their main concern was Ha'apai, closest to the epicenter.

“We found that there was no damage in Ha'apai and there were no reports of a wave reaching inland,” she said.

The epicenter was 196 km north-northeast of Nuku'alofa, 32 km north-northwest of Ha'apai, 91 km north-northeast of Nomuka, 107 km south-southwest of Neafu, 412 km south of Niuatuputapu, and 462 km south of Niafu. The earthquake was 156 km deep and had a Mercalli magnitude of 6, meaning strong shaking and light damage.

Tsunami alert

A tsunami emergency alert was activated by the National Tsunami Warning Center a few minutes after the quake struck at 9:47 a.m., warning residents of the potential for a dangerous tsunami within minutes of the quake. Sirens sounded in the capital, Nuku'alofa, with a radio broadcast: “You are advised to evacuate immediately indoors to higher ground or to the third floor of a steel or concrete building until the threat has passed. Sailors are advised to move to deeper ground.” The ocean is far from coral reefs.”

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) was activated following the alerts.

Schools in the capital were evacuated and thousands of students headed to pre-designated evacuation points.

NEOC's Moana Kiwa said some schools had been evacuated to the nearest high-rise buildings and the highest ground on Tongatapu, which includes the Tonga Broadcasting Commission rooftop, Matakiwa, Api Mataka and Teofiva'a Sports Stadium.

In Haapai, people were evacuated to the Old Haapai Hospital and Taofahau Pilolevu College.

Traffic jams occurred in parts of the capital as parents tried to reach their children and closed offices.

Tsunami cancellation

The tsunami warning was canceled at 11:00 a.m., about an hour after the warning sounded.

“Based on tide gauge readings and Pacific Tsunami Warning Center advisories, the main tsunami wave has now passed,” NEOC advised.

Meanwhile, Tonga Met urged people to remain vigilant. “Be aware that although the main tsunami threat has passed, unusual small waves, abnormal currents and tides may continue to affect some beaches and harbors for hours.”

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) has been activated and remains on standby following a debriefing this afternoon.

