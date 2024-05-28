Over 8,000 people, including sports and health champions, joined the 5th WHO Walk the Talk in Geneva





Fifth edition Walk the Talk: a health challenge for everyoneorganized by the World Health Organization (WHO), was held on Sunday, May 26, 2024, attracting around 8,000 participants for a healthy start to the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly. Geneva's Place des Nations came alive with music and dance performances led by Sherrie Silver and her Sherrie Silver Foundation Band, including talented young artists from Rwanda, the Italian percussion group Psycodrummers, and dance, yoga and other warm-up activities organized by the Indian and Indonesian missions in Geneva. The Mayor of Geneva, Alfonso Gomez, officially opened the event in collaboration with Nathalie Fontanet, Councilor of the Canton of Geneva, and Jürg Lauber, the Swiss Ambassador to the UN in Geneva. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus presented the “Champion of Health” awards to Pau Gasol, NBA basketball player and childhood obesity control advocate; World and Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha from Kenya; Swiss world and Paralympic champion Marcel Hug; President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons; and British Paralympic champion and disability and inclusion advocate Susannah Rodgers. Ministers Chris Tufton of Jamaica and Anne Rabbitte of Ireland, and leaders in universal health coverage, youth tobacco control, immunization and other health areas spoke at a session dedicated to advancing “Health for All”. At least 8,000 participants ran, walked or used wheelchairs on the 3km and 4.2km routes. The enthusiasm and commitment of the participants was palpable, and each contributed to the promotion of health and well-being for all. In addition to the race, various actors from the cultural and sporting life of Geneva, local and international, were present with activities at the two main locations of the event, the Place des Nations and the WHO headquarters campus. Basketball enthusiasts had the opportunity to perfect their technique at the stand of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), complete with an intervention by the Gasol Foundation on the connection between sports and nutrition. Various organizations including the University Hospital of Geneva, Zoe 4 Life Children's Cancer Foundation and the Jamaican Let's go health promotion initiative were among many organizations offering information and activities to promote ways to promote and protect health.

Sources: https://www.who.int/news/item/27-05-2024-over-8000-people-including-sports-and-health-champions-join-5th-who-walk-the-talk-in-geneva

