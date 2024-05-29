Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly – Daily Update: 28 May 2024





The World Health Assembly approves a global health strategy fit for a challenging future

Delegates at the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly (WHA 77) approved a four-year, $11.1 billion global health strategy to promote, deliver and protect health and well-being for all people, with a focus on climate change, ageing, migration, pandemic threats and justice, and adapted to the times of fast-paced geopolitics, science and technology. Strategy, the fourteenth General program of work (GPW 14), treats the period 2025-2028 as an exceptional window of opportunity to build resilient, future-ready health systems and, after the COVID-19 pandemic, get back on track to achieve the health-related sustainability Development Goals. GPW 14 has six strategic objectives that reflect the main focus areas for this four-year period: respond to the growing threat to health posed by climate change

address the health determinants and root causes of ill health in key policies across all sectors

improve primary health care and the basic capacities of the health system for universal coverage of health services

improve health service coverage and financial protection to address gender inequality and inequality

prevent, mitigate and prepare for health risks from all hazards

quickly detect and sustain a response to health emergencies. Assoc. speaks about this A77/16 Draft of the fourteenth general work program, 2025-2028 Launch of WHO investment case prompts expressions of support, promises sustainable funding for four-year strategy WHO launched on Tuesday investment case which outlines the Organization's key contribution to global health and seeks investment in its 2025-2028 strategy to save 40 million lives and improve the health of 6 billion people. The investment case is supported by the WHO Investment circlewhich began on Sunday and garnered many strong expressions of support, commitments from co-host countries and a series of initial pledges that build momentum towards the culmination of the Investment Round later this year. Statements of support and funding commitments came from member states and the European Union during Tuesday's launch event at the Seventy-Seventh World Health Assembly's Strategic Round Table. Look at the round table.

Opening of the Health Assembly

On May 27, the Health Assembly was opened with the election of Dr. Edwin Dikoloti from Botswana as the President of the Health Assembly. The elected Vice Presidents are Dr. Frank CS Anthony of Guyana, Dr. Youngmee Jee of the Republic of Korea, Dr. Ala Nemerenco of the Republic of Moldova, Dr. Ali Haji Adam Abubakar of Somalia and Dr. PG Maheepala of Sri Lanka. During the high-level session, H.E. Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, Federal Councilor of the Swiss Confederation addressed the Health Assembly on behalf of the host country. The delegates also listened to the special guest of honor, H.E Mohamed El Ghazouanithe president of Mauritania and the chairman of the African Union and Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee. HE António Guterresthe Secretary General of the UN, H.E Anwar bin IbrahimPrime Minister of Malaysia, H.E Srettha ThavisinPrime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand and H.E Ursula von der LeyenPresident of the European Commission submitted video statements. Internationally recognized Egyptian opera singer Farrah El-Dibany performed at the Health Assembly. She shared her personal story to strongly advocate the healing effect of music and art on health. CEO Award for Global Health dr. Tedros presented the Director-General for Global Health Award: Professor Katalin Karikó and Professor Drew Weissman from the University of Pennsylvania for their outstanding contribution to the development of an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 at the opening of the Health Assembly. Her. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, received her award at the Launch of WHO Investment Round event on Sunday 26 May. In the margins of WHA77 The Council to Accelerate Tuberculosis Vaccination is holding its second high-level meeting

WHO has convened its second high-level meeting of the Council to Accelerate Tuberculosis Vaccination. The event was attended by ministers and representatives of Indonesia, Brazil, France, Kenya, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Africa, Vietnam and the United States of America, as well as participants from civil society and partner organizations such as the European Investment Bank, Gates Foundation, GAVI, Vaccine Alliance, Global Fund, Stop TB Partnership, Unitaid, Wellcome Trust and World Bank. The event concluded with an agreement on 3 key acceleration directions to drive work over the next two years, with the goal of accelerating the development, approval, access and deployment of new TB vaccines. That includes: Accelerate the diversification of the tuberculosis vaccine portfolio by fast-tracking the translation of promising discoveries into vaccines that can be applied worldwide, through effective funding strategies and improved collaboration; Accelerate the identification of market solutions encouraging the development of new late-stage tuberculosis vaccines by launching an incentive mechanism, taking into account relevant issues such as national commitments, technology transfer, trade and intellectual property; and Accelerate rapid implementation and adoption of new tuberculosis vaccines by promoting and funding a comprehensive learning plan to support readiness, streamline regulatory processes and facilitate global access. The council also agreed to convene a Tuberculosis Vaccine Funding Conference 2025 to launch late-stage product procurement and financing options towards timely and equitable access. Council members agreed to foster policy and technical dialogues through existing and new collaborations, such as working groups, in-country workshops and planned TB events to pave the way for the conference.

For more information on the Tuberculosis Vaccination Acceleration Council, see https://www.who.int/initiatives/tuberculosis-vaccine-accelerator-council or contact: [email protected]

