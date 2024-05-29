Improving seismic data flow enables scientific research on 'The Big One'





Credit: Wilson Malone from Pexels

No one can accurately predict when an earthquake will occur. Ever since the 6.7-magnitude Northridge earthquake in Los Angeles County in 1994, which killed 72 people, injured 9,000, and caused $25 billion in damage, Southern California has been anxiously awaiting the “big one”: a devastating quake expected to be as strong as At least 7.8 degrees and severe damage. 44 times stronger. Seismologists can only say that this may happen within the next 30 years.

Although scientists cannot predict when and where earthquakes will strike, preparedness is key to improving society's ability to withstand large earthquakes. In particular, the California Statewide Earthquake Center (SCEC) based at the University of Southern California has developed CyberShake, a computational platform that simulates hundreds of thousands of earthquakes to calculate regional seismic hazard models.

By revealing which geographic areas of Southern California are most at risk from severe tremors, their findings have influenced building codes in Los Angeles and earthquake modeling at the USGS, the nation's largest earth mapping and geosciences agency.

However, CyberShake studies — and much of modern science — rely heavily on data and computing. With multi-step calculations feeding numerous interconnected computational tasks performed on local and national supercomputers to simulate 600,000 different earthquakes, CyberShake's scientific workflow is complex. The Information Sciences Institute (ISI) at USC Viterbi houses the tools needed to create and manage such big data.

Ewa Dillmann, research professor of computer science and director of research at ISI, has designed and continually updated, since 2000, an automated workflow management system called Pegasus.

Optimized workflow

Pegasus—named after Execution Planning and Networking (PEG) and Dillman's love of horses—turns research experiments into improved workflows. It can be used by scientists in various fields from seismology to physics to bioinformatics due to its abstract design.

Dillman likens it to a cooking recipe: “You can use the same recipe in different kitchens. Different users can run the recipe (workflow) but with their own cooking tools (computational resources). When you design things in a broad enough way, they become broadly applicable.” “

In 2016, scientists from the Laser Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) used Pegasus to capture gravitational waves in the universe, confirming Albert Einstein's theory of general relativity and earning the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics. During the 16-year collaboration between computer scientists at ISI and LIGO members, The software manages thousands of workflows with millions of tasks.

The Center for Cooperative and Adaptive Sensing of the Atmosphere (CASA), an engineering research center dedicated to improving prediction and response to hazardous weather, has also moved its pipelines to Pegasus. Because severe weather can slow down and harm local resources and computing capabilities, the software sends CASA data to cloud infrastructures to ensure continuous workflow.

Inspired by animal behaviour

CyberShake has relied on Pegasus for the past 15 years, including its most recent study with the largest set of earthquake simulations to date. Pegasus managed 2.5 petabytes of data and ran 28,120 workflow tasks over 108 days to produce seismic hazard maps at 772,000 knots per hour.

“Without Pegasus, we wouldn't be able to do this kind of science,” said Scott Callahan, a computer scientist at SCEC and lead developer of CyberShake. SCEC will expand CyberShake to Northern California, using the world's fastest supercomputer, Frontier. Pegasus will continue to stay by their side.

“Every time we do one of these studies, we always face unexpected challenges. But I'm confident that if there are any workflow issues, the Pegasus team will be able to help us work through them so we can continue to get cutting-edge science,” Callahan said. .

Dillman is now researching and conceptualizing SWARM, another workflow management system inspired by the intelligent coordination of collective behaviors among social animals, such as ants. It also plans to enhance Pegasus's decision-making process with artificial intelligence, reimagining how workflow systems will operate in the future.

Provided by the University of Southern California

Citation: Optimizing earthquake data flow allows scientific research on 'big earthquake' (2024, May 29) Retrieved May 29, 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-optimizing-earthquake-scientific-big.html

This document is subject to copyright. Notwithstanding any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2024-05-optimizing-earthquake-scientific-big.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos