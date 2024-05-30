Tuesday's 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Aceh brings to mind the shock of the 2004 earthquake and tsunami.





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A 5.9 magnitude tectonic earthquake shook several areas in Aceh, especially Simeulu, on the evening of Tuesday, May 28 at 18:52. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the sea, 95 kilometers northwest of Sinabang in Aceh province, at a depth of 22 kilometers.

Based on the location of the epicenter and hypocenter, the Aceh earthquake was classified as a shallow earthquake resulting from plate subduction activity.

“Modeling results show that this earthquake does not have the potential to generate a tsunami,” Daryono, head of BMKG's Earthquake and Tsunami Center, said in a statement issued after the quake.

BMKG urges the public to remain calm and ignore unverified information. “Avoid buildings cracked or damaged by the earthquake,” Dariono said.

When he met with Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini after the 20th anniversary celebration of the Disaster Preparedness Students or Tagana in North Aceh on May 28, there were no reports of damage from the earthquake.

Reminiscent of the painful 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami

The quake that struck northwest Sinabang was reminiscent of the shock left by the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami nearly 20 years ago. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the 9.1 magnitude earthquake was one of the strongest recorded this century, triggering a tsunami that struck a number of coastal Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar, including Aceh. And many countries in Asia. South Asia, including Sri Lanka, the Maldives and India.

The tsunami wave then spread from the epicenter of the earthquake to the coast of Aceh in just 6 minutes, destroying Banda Aceh. The disaster claimed the lives of 226,308 people in the affected countries. Indonesia is the country with the highest number of casualties: 173,741 people died and 394,539 people were displaced.

Ananda Ridehu Sulistya | Zakaria Wargil | Hendrik Khairul Mahid | Sultan Abdul Rahman

