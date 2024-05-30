Sudanese children trapped in a critical malnutrition crisis, UN agencies warn

Three United Nations agencies today issued a stark warning that all indicators point to a significant deterioration in the nutritional status of children and mothers in war-torn Sudan. The lives of Sudanese children are at stake and urgent action is needed to protect the entire generation from malnutrition, disease and death.

AND recent analysis conducted by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), the UN World Food Program (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that ongoing hostilities are exacerbating the drivers of child malnutrition. These include lack of access to nutritious food, safe drinking water and sanitation, and increased risk of disease. The situation is aggravated by the mass displacement of the population, as a large number of people are fleeing the conflict. Sudan faces an increasing risk of conflict-induced famine that will have catastrophic consequences including loss of life, especially among young children.

The annual war also severely affects the delivery of humanitarian supplies, leaving countless women and children without access to vital food and nutritional aid. Agencies are struggling to deliver food as rising violence and bureaucratic procedures hamper access to conflict-torn areas.

Child malnutrition in Sudan is at an extraordinary level. In Central Darfur, acute malnutrition among children under 5 is estimated at 15.6 percent, while in ZamZam camp it is close to 30 percent. The situation has worsened over recent months, with no signs of abating due to continued conflict and severely hampered humanitarian access. Acute malnutrition is life-threatening, with malnourished children up to 11 times more likely to die than well-nourished children. Malnutrition and disease reinforce each other, with sick children becoming malnourished more easily, and malnourished children becoming ill more easily and having worse outcomes. Even when children recover, malnutrition can have lifelong effects on physical and cognitive development. Sudan risks a lost generation, with serious implications for the country's future.

Malnutrition levels are of particular concern among pregnant and lactating women. For example, a screening conducted last month by Doctors Without Borders in ZamZam camp, North Darfur, found that more than 33 percent of pregnant and lactating women are malnourished, indicating that they are likely to sacrifice their own needs to feed their children. This situation poses an incredible risk not only to the health of mothers, but also to the next generation of Sudanese children. As much as 30 percent of child malnutrition begins in the womb, so children born to malnourished mothers are probably already malnourished themselves.

“Children in Sudan are experiencing horrific violence, displacement and trauma – and now face the potential for starvation,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “When children suffer from severe forms of malnutrition, it harms their physical and cognitive development and can leave damage for life. Parties to the conflict must urgently provide humanitarian access so that children can receive food, water, medical care and shelter. But above all, children need peace.”

“Mothers and children across Sudan are dying of malnutrition. The ongoing war has deprived them of everything they need to survive – food, medical aid and shelter. We need immediate and secure access to deliver the humanitarian aid they so desperately need. Without it, this crisis risks becoming the world's largest hunger emergency,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain. “Millions of lives are at stake and the international community must act now or we risk losing an entire generation of children.”

“Malnutrition is not a one-time crisis. Malnourished children face lifelong developmental challenges and poor health, and are also more likely to die from infectious diseases,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The clock is ticking, bringing Sudanese mothers and children closer to starvation. WHO and partners on the ground are working to prevent and treat acute malnutrition to save precious lives, but we need continued humanitarian access and full financial support to do so.”

The report acknowledges data gaps due to difficulties in gaining access to conflict hotspots. Despite this, agencies fear that the situation is extremely critical and that it continues to deteriorate. Data gaps in themselves point to a lack of vital humanitarian access in the worst affected areas. All opportunities must be used to reach those populations most in need.

Over the coming months, the situation for Sudanese children and mothers will only get worse: the rainy season, which will cut off communities and increase disease rates, begins in June. Sudan is also entering a lean season, the time between harvests when food supplies are traditionally low. This is especially important this year, as reports already show that agricultural production in 2023 was below normal, due to insecurity and displacement.

The agencies call for immediate, unhindered and consistent access to the communities suffering the worst consequences of the brutal and long-lasting conflict, by all possible cross-border and cross-border routes with neighboring countries, as well as de-escalation of the situation in El. Fasher and a nationwide ceasefire. We are also counting on renewed and significantly increased donor support. The window to prevent the worst is closing fast.