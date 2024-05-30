Promoting legal literacy for women survivors in earthquake zones in Türkiye





Women living in the container city of Malatya participate in an information session. Photo: UN Women/Ebru Demirel

Following the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey in February 2023, UN Women Turkey launched a strategic initiative to empower women by enhancing their legal knowledge. The “Capacity Development and Technical Assistance to Enhance Women’s Legal Literacy After the Earthquake” project, implemented in partnership with the Union of Turkish Bar Associations (UTBA), represents an important step towards providing critical support to women survivors facing legal challenges in the aftermath of the earthquake. disaster.

“The project targets the five most affected provinces – Adiyaman, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş and Malatya – with a focus on increasing women’s awareness of available legal support. Through a series of information sessions, survivors residing in temporary accommodation centers are equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to deal with issues such as violence against Women and legal concerns resulting from the earthquake including housing, land and property rights.

The Malatya Bar Association implemented the project with the support of more than 30 volunteer lawyers, and organized 45 information sessions for women survivors living in container cities. In Malatya, where the court building, which also hosted the Bar Association, was destroyed in the earthquake, conditions for obtaining rights and access to justice were extremely difficult for women.

Lawyer Duygu Hanlıoğlu Levent at the Malatya Bar Association. Photo: UN Women/Ebru Demirel

“After the earthquakes, this project helped us reach women and provide legal information directly. During the sessions, we also provided support on which service buildings to visit in case of legal problems. says Duygu Hanlıoğlu Levent, lawyer and project coordinator at the Malatya Bar Association. “We were keen to convey our support to the women who lost their loved ones and homes in the earthquakes, and to reassure them that we stand by their side.”

With support from UN Women, volunteer lawyers from the Malatya Bar Association received refresher sessions to develop technical capacity on providing services to women earthquake survivors, addressing their specific legal needs resulting from the earthquake, and responding to the increasing risk of violence against women and girls in the region.

“Through this project, we are trying to eliminate the difficulties that women in the earthquake zone face in accessing legal resources. We bring together women from all walks of life. The exchange of information in the meetings revealed the women’s need for legal support and their desire to obtain this information,” says lawyer Gul. Erdogan: “As lawyers, it is an honor for us to participate in these meetings.”

During the sessions, Malatya Bar Association lawyers inform women about property rights, tenancy law, family law, children's rights, and Law No. 6284 on Family Protection and Prevention of Violence against Women. By March 2024, the Malatya Bar Association had reached and informed more than 550 women.

“In the sessions, I noticed that women were not particularly aware of their rights, especially the rights stipulated in Law No. 6284. They believed that they would be victims regardless of their actions, and access to justice was very difficult. However, by illustrating examples of practices During our discussions, the women left the meetings enlightened and learned how to exercise their rights,” says lawyer Duygu Nurifshan Doğan.

UN Women Turkey remains committed to supporting women affected by earthquakes through projects such as “Capacity Development and Technical Assistance to Strengthen Women’s Legal Literacy Post-Earthquake.” By distributing information materials and conducting awareness-raising sessions, UN Women’s interventions aim to create a supportive legal environment and enhance legal knowledge among women affected by earthquakes, thus strengthening the path towards recovery and empowerment.

UN Women in Turkey is actively working on the ground against the devastating effects of the earthquake on women and girls in coordination with public authorities, civil society and UN agencies. You can check out the In Focus page for more information.

