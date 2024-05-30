Two magnitude 5+ aftershocks associated with the April 3 earthquake: CWA





Taipei, May 30 (CNA) Two earthquakes measuring more than 5.0 struck off the eastern coast of Hualien City in the morning were aftershocks related to the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the eastern country, the Central Meteorological Administration said Thursday. .

According to information from the Disaster Affairs Authority, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred at 9:11 a.m. on Thursday, 22.8 kilometers northeast of the Hualien County Government, off the coast of Hualien County.

The depth of the earthquake was 17.9 km and its maximum intensity reached level 4 in Hualien County, Nantou County and Taichung.

In addition, at 7:54 a.m., a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck an area 12.7 kilometers east of Hualien County Government, also off the east coast of Taiwan, the disaster authority said.

She added that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 17.1 kilometers and its maximum intensity reached level four in Hualien City.

Both quakes were identified as aftershocks related to the April 3 Hualien earthquake, but they occurred at a northern location, Liao Chi-wei, head of the earthquake monitoring department at the CWA's Earthquake Monitoring Center, said at a news conference on Thursday. .

He noted that although the magnitude and frequency of aftershocks have decreased significantly, isolated earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 5 may occur.

Liao said the Natural Disaster Administration issued a national alert for the 5.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Hualien City, and a targeted alert for a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in Yilan and Hualien.

Liao explained that the Hualien earthquake rupture zone as of April 3 extends about 70 kilometers from north to south.

He added that large aftershocks are estimated to occur within three to six months after the mainshock as part of the “stress adaptation process.”

The process of stress modification is the redistribution of pressure within the Earth's crust that occurs as a result of tectonic activity.

He pointed out that the frequency of aftershocks has decreased significantly so far. Liao added that aftershocks always strike north and south of the main tremor.

He reminded the public of the need to be careful of possible landslides and rock falls in mountainous areas after earthquakes, especially due to the recent frequent rainfall.

