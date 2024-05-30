Seen and heard: dark matter, robots, and the Taiwan earthquake





“Seen & Heard” is a monthly feature of GPS World magazine, traveling the world to capture interesting and unusual news stories related to the GNSS/PNT industry.

Detecting dark matter using atomic clocks

A team of researchers from the Royal Observatory of Belgium, SYRTE in Paris, the University of Côte d'Azur and the European Space Agency used atomic clocks to search for fleeting dark matter in space. The team focused on a network of passive hydrogen lasers (H-masers) aboard the fleet of Galileo satellites to detect these transient variations. They introduced a new technique that explains fluctuations in fundamental constants as a specific type of frequency modulation – a discrepancy in the expected times indicated by satellite clocks. The results are detailed in a paper titled “Searching for Large Clumps of Dark Matter Using Galileo Satnav Clock Variations.”

Gardening robots

H2L Robotics has deployed fully autonomous agricultural vehicles powered by artificial intelligence (AI) across farmland in the Netherlands. The robots are tasked with detecting and eliminating diseased tulips before the financially important spring tulips bloom in the country. The Selector180 robot uses the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to drive autonomously through tulip fields, and on-board cameras to take thousands of images. The AI ​​model then sorts the images, looking for potentially diseased bulbs. Finally, the selector returns to the fields and removes the diseased bulbs to prevent the spread of the disease.

Deliverables from heaven

DoorDash has expanded its partnership with Wing to bring its drone delivery pilot to the US. DoorDash users located near the Wendy's fast food restaurant located at 2355 N. Franklin Street in Christiansburg, Virginia, can order qualifying menu items from the restaurant. They will see the new delivery option on the checkout page. Once they select the “drone” option, their order will be prepared and delivered via a Wing UAV within 30 minutes.

An earthquake hits Taiwan

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's east coast on April 3, according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS has released ShakeMap, which provides near-real-time maps of ground motion and shaking intensity following an earthquake. According to the USGS, the quake and aftershocks were strong enough to be felt across the island nation and parts of mainland China and Japan.

