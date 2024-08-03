6.8 magnitude earthquake hits waters off Surigao del Sur Island





MANILA, Philippines – A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Surigao del Sur island on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Seismology said.

In an advisory, the state seismologist said the quake was felt at 6:22 a.m. Saturday. It struck 66 kilometers north of the municipality of Lingig.

According to the Phivolcs Geological Monitoring Center, the earthquake was of tectonic origin and its epicenter was 9 kilometers deep.

This is the intensity of the earthquake reported in different parts of Mindanao, which refers to reports from people who felt the earthquake.

Intensity V (Strong) Lingig, Surigao del Sur Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur Bislig City, Surigao del Sur Intensiy IV (Moderately Strong) Nabunturan, Davao de Oro Davao City Intensiy III (Weak) Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental Inabanga, Bohol City Baybay, Leyte Intensiy II (Slightly Felt) Mambajao, Camiguin Sogod, Southern Leyte Cotabato City Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao

The US Geological Survey said it expected aftershocks but no damage from the quake.

Several people were asleep when the strong tremor shook them out of their beds.

The quake did not trigger a tsunami warning, according to the Philippine Institute of Astronomical Research and the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

In Lingig municipality, local disaster official Ian Onsing said he was woken up by the tremor.

“The quake was very strong. Things around were moving. I think the quake lasted between 10 and 15 seconds,” Onsing told AFP by phone.

“I don't expect more damage, but we will be back in the area around 8 a.m. to make sure,” he said.

“There are no reports of casualties or damage so far, and we are now monitoring the beaches in anticipation of any violent movements.”

In the municipality of Hinatuan, about 25 kilometers north of Barcelona in the municipality of Lenge, local disaster officer Jerome Ramirez saw the machines “moving for about 30 seconds” due to the strong shaking.

Ramirez said there were no reports of injuries or damage to coastal communities in the area.

“We are now monitoring the possibility of aftershocks,” Ramirez told AFP by telephone.

Earthquakes regularly strike the Philippines, which lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin.

Most are too weak for humans to feel, but powerful and destructive earthquakes occur randomly with no technology available to predict when and where they will occur.

In December, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the island of Mindanao, briefly triggering a tsunami warning.

This caused residents along the island's east coast to flee buildings, evacuate the hospital and search for higher ground.

At least three people have died, according to a report from Agence France-Presse.

