5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Davao





A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Oriental on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The earthquake was recorded at 6:45 a.m.

The Philippine Meteorological Agency said the epicenter of the quake was at coordinates 07.97°N, 127.28°E – 090 kilometers north and 61°E of Baganga Municipality, Davao Oriental.

It was 10 km deep and was of tectonic origin.

The Volks Seismological Service said no damage was expected but aftershocks were possible.

Director of the Philippine Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics (BIAA) Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said they are checking whether this 5.0-magnitude quake is an aftershock of the 6.8-magnitude quake that struck Lingig, Surigao del Sur on Saturday morning.

“Very close to [ang Lingig at Baganga]. We are looking to see if this is an aftershock of a 6.5 magnitude earthquake… It is in the Philippine Trench. “It cannot generate a tsunami,” he said in an interview on Dobol B TV.

(Lingig and Baganga are very close to each other. We are checking if this is an aftershock of the previous 6.5 magnitude earthquake. It is in the Philippine Trench. It will not cause a tsunami.)

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake was previously recorded as 6.5 magnitude, and the Vietnam Seismological Center has updated its magnitude to 6.8 magnitude.

Pakulkul advised the public to adopt a crouching, covering and holding position when earthquakes occur.

“When there are strong aftershocks, calm down, take cover and wait… Once the shaking stops, they should evacuate immediately… When there are obvious cracks in their house, do not enter and consult their local engineers,” he said.

(When strong aftershocks occur, duck, cover yourself and keep your body… When visible cracks appear in your home, do not enter it yet, but consult local engineers instead.) —KG, GMA Integrated News

