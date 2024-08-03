Rare earthquake is second this year in Wisconsin





DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) – The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake southeast of Sturgeon Bay at 9:18 a.m. Friday.

The quake registered at 2.9 on the Richter scale — an expert says a quake would need to be higher on the scale to be felt by many or cause damage. The quake is the highest magnitude ever recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey in northeastern Wisconsin, and the second-highest in state history, with the Milwaukee area experiencing a 3.8 magnitude quake in 1947. The expert says old cracks in the Earth's crust can sometimes shift to relieve pressure, causing an earthquake. The video shows a map of earthquakes in the state's history

(Full text of the news follows)

Did you feel that? We're in Sturgeon Bay, and there was an earthquake this morning – just 24 miles from here, in that general direction, under Lake Michigan.

What happened at 9:18 a.m. Friday, seven miles below the Earth's surface, is rare.

“This has to be a first,” said Ken Graves.

But it is not uncommon.

We spoke with an expert at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay who says that major plate boundaries typically have more seismic activity, but there are smaller cracks in the Earth's crust that exist all over the country.

“We think of earthquakes as happening in California or Japan, but everywhere you go there are these little faults and cracks that are getting a little bit overstressed,” says Sean Malone, an assistant professor of geosciences. “They’ll slip a little bit, and you’ll have an earthquake, just like we did.”

This earthquake measured only 2.9 on the Richter scale.

About 40 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS website, but most people we spoke to in Door County said they didn't notice it.

“We didn't feel anything,” Graves said. “We were home at the time, we got here about 1 o'clock, but nothing happened. We were on the beach all day, and the lake was really flat.”

Malone says the earthquake would need to be much stronger to cause any real damage.

“go to six [on the Richter scale]“It would probably cause at least some structural damage,” Malone said. “My bookcase probably isn’t secured well enough for that.”

Friday's quake was the eighth recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey in Wisconsin over the past century — and the second this year.

There was a 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Crandon in January, and four smaller quakes near Iola in 2018. So you probably don't need to worry about a big one.

“It’s extremely unlikely,” Malone said. “I never want to say anything is impossible, but you probably don’t need to buy earthquake insurance.”

While experts say there is always the possibility that an earthquake could cause aftershocks hours and days after it strikes, they say this quake is unlikely to cause any destructive aftershocks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbc26.com/doorcounty/dont-need-to-buy-earthquake-insurance-rare-quake-is-wisconsins-second-this-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos