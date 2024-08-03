6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Lingig City, Surigao del Sur





A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Lingig City in Surigao del Sur province early Saturday morning, the Philippine Geophysical and Astronomical Commission said.

The earthquake, which was of tectonic origin and 9 km deep, occurred at 6:22 a.m.

The earthquake monitoring center initially reported the quake's magnitude at 6.5, then updated it to 6.8.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 08.10 degrees North, 127.01 degrees East – 066 km North and 85 degrees East of Lingig, Surigao del Sur.

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeSurigaoSouth#iField_SurigaoSouthEarthquakeEarthquake Info #2Date & Time: August 03, 2024 – 06:22 AMMagnitude = 6.8Depth = 009 kmLocation = 08.10°N, 127.01°E – 066 km N and 5°E of Lingig (South Surigao) https://t.co/p0gyl8bQlh pic.twitter.com/h3AKG9z3C7

— PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) August 2, 2024

V intensity is felt in the following areas:

Lingig, Hinatuan and Bislig in Surigao del Sur; Rosario in Agusan del Sur; and Macau and Moncayo in Davao de Oro.

Meanwhile, IV intensity was tested in:

Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; and Davao City.

The third intensity was recorded in:

Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Inabanga, Bohol; and Bay City, Leyte.

On the other hand, residents in the following areas experienced a second severity:

Mambajao, Camiguin; Sogod, Southern Leyte; Cotabato City; and Datu or Sinsuat, Nice.

The agency added that no damage is expected, but aftershocks are possible.

A 5.0 magnitude aftershock was recorded at 7:36 a.m. Saturday. The epicenter was at 07.95°N, 126.79°E – 041 km N and 64°E from Cateel, Davao Oriental. The earthquake had a depth of 10 km and was of tectonic origin.

Screenshot from PHIVOLCS's post on X

“This tremor is an aftershock of the August 3, 2024 earthquake that struck off the coast of Surigao del Sur with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale,” the Volks Seismological Institute said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Disaster Management Center said the 6.8-magnitude quake posed no tsunami threat.

“There is no destructive tsunami threat based on available data. This is for informational purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake,” the Philippine Disaster Management Agency said in its Tsunami Information Bulletin No. 1 on Saturday. — BAP/KG, GMA Integrated News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/scitech/science/915755/magnitude-6-5-quake-shakes-lingig-surigao-del-sur/story/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos