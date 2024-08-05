Bed Designed to Protect You During Earthquake Is Scaring People





People were horrified after seeing a video of a bed designed to protect people from earthquakes.

There are many measures that can be taken to reduce the risk in the event of an earthquake.

For example, buildings can be constructed in a way that reduces the chance of them collapsing.

You can also hide under a desk or table to reduce the risk of debris hitting you.

Of course, when it comes to something like an earthquake, there's not much you can do, and if the earthquake is strong enough, then all bets are off.

But it seems that one person has come up with a “creative” way, as he put it, to try to protect people in case their homes are hit by a shell.

If the reaction of everyone who has watched a clip of it is anything to go by, it's clear that the “solution” actually creates more problems than it solves.

So what is this strange security technology to combat earthquakes?

I give you – an anti-earthquake bed.

It may look like a regular bed, but in the event of seismic activity, the bed will open and instantly pull its occupant into a protective box.

When seen in action, the bed captures unfortunate people whether they are awake or asleep.

Once the person is inside, they are protected from any falling debris, and rescuers can find them more easily.

Please make sure to sleep with your arms and legs inside the earthquake bed. (Reddit /u/indexcap)

It also contains enough supplies of water and oxygen to keep you going, hopefully long enough until you are found.

There is also a TV screen inside to keep you entertained.

At least, that's how it's supposed to work in theory – in reality, many people saw it not as a lifesaver but as their own personal robotic coffin.

Try to sleep only in the middle of your bed. (Reddit /u/indexcap)

People took to social media platform Reddit to share their thoughts on the disturbing invention.

One wrote: “How are you going to get out when you're buried under tons and tons of rubble? This is just a fancy coffin.”

Another commented: “This is exactly where I want to be during an earthquake, stuck in a metal box under tons of debris.”

Another person took it upon themselves to say what many of you may be thinking, writing: “I can imagine a poor couple having really aggressive sex, and suddenly the bed eats them up.”

Not ideal, especially considering that your water and air supply will last less than half as long.

Another person simply posted: “The grave is designed to hold your body in case of an earthquake.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unilad.com/technology/news/earthquake-bed-terrifying-technology-reddit-580982-20240805 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos