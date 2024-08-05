How Near-Daily GPS Highlights Early Post-Earthquake Deformities





Post-earthquake deformation patterns of the 2010 Mw 8.8 Maule earthquake. a. Horizontal and vertical components of seismic displacement calculated by the fast (10-min) and daily (24-h) solutions, and their difference for the horizontal and vertical components (b). Red and blue arrows indicate the semi-daily (fast) and daily solutions, respectively. Copyright: Satellite Navigation (2024). DOI: 10.1186/s43020-024-00145-6

The consequences of an earthquake are characterized by complex post-earthquake modifications, especially early slip, which is difficult to detect. Daily seismic monitoring has had difficulty detecting the rapid and complex ground motions that occur in the critical hours following an earthquake.

The complexities of these early activities and their profound implications for seismic hazard assessment highlight the urgent need for more accurate and real-time monitoring technologies.

In a paper published July 29, 2024 in the journal Satellite Navigation, Wuhan University researchers report their detailed examination of the early slip of the Maoli earthquake. Using near-daily GPS solutions, the study provides a comprehensive account of the Earth’s surface deformations that occurred in the pivotal hours following the earthquake.

This study uses near-daily GPS data to provide a high-resolution image of the 2010 M8.8 Maule earthquake. This innovative approach captures rapid ground deformations that typically escape daily GPS measurements, revealing an approximately 10% reduction in overestimation of earthquake displacement.

The research demonstrates the dominance of post-slip in the first 36 hours, overriding the porosity-elastic effects, and contributes significantly to seismic hazard assessment. The results enhance the clarity and depth of our understanding of post-earthquake ground dynamics, providing a powerful tool for improving early warning systems and disaster response strategies.

“Our research demonstrates the ability of near-daily GPS to capture the complex dynamics of early slip, which is critical for assessing seismic hazards and deciphering post-earthquake fault behavior,” said study co-author Dr. Yangmao Wen.

The deployment of GPS in seismic studies heralds a new era in risk management. It enables more accurate and rapid assessment of post-earthquake activities, allowing for more effective responses to earthquake impacts.

The improved accuracy of early afterslip measurements is expected to improve aftershock predictions, enhance emergency preparedness, and mitigate earthquake exposure in vulnerable communities. This advance in geodetic monitoring represents a step toward a deeper understanding of earthquake dynamics and their societal implications.

More information: Kai Liu et al, Rapid early afterslip characteristics of the 2010 moment amount amount (Mw) 8.8 Maule ceased with sub-day GPS solutions, Satellite Navigation (2024). DOI: 10.1186/s43020-024-00145-6

Provided by Wuhan University

Citation: Mapping the Invisible: How Near-Daily GPS Sheds Light on Early Postseismic Deformation (2024, August 5) Retrieved August 5, 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-invisible-daily-gps-early-postseismic.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for private study or research purposes, no part of it may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://phys.org/news/2024-08-invisible-daily-gps-early-postseismic.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos