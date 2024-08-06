The course of the Ganges River changed due to the earthquake.





The Ganges, one of the world’s most important rivers, has maintained its steady course in the central delta bed for centuries. It is a river of great geographical, cultural and economic importance. However, recent research by scientists in Bangladesh suggests that the current shape of the river is the result of a separation caused by an earthquake that occurred 2,500 years ago.

What is the river salvage process?

Erosion is a natural geomorphological process involving the formation of a new river channel. It is a fundamental phenomenon for delta formation and coastal landscape stabilization through sediment redistribution. This phenomenon allows for a balance between river basin subsidence and local accumulation of material in channels.

The process of erosion helps stabilize coastal landscapes, creating new areas of sediment that can support diverse ecosystems and provide protection from flooding. This process can also respond to changes in sea level, as rising sea levels increase hydrostatic pressure downstream, which can lead to shifts in the river’s course, especially in downstream areas.

The mechanisms responsible for river channel separation are complex and still a subject of research. This phenomenon usually occurs when river channels become higher than the floodplain, causing a shift in their course. This gradual abandonment of the old channel and the takeover of the new river channel is primarily due to natural river processes. It can also be caused by external forces such as tectonic deformation or earthquakes. Although until recently, no cases of seismic-induced separation had been reported in river deltas, which are usually seismically inactive, recent findings suggest that they may have occurred in the past.

Ganges River – The First Such Discovery

Vanderbilt University geologist Stephen Goodbred and a team of colleagues discovered the first river channel drift in the delta by accident. While surveying an ancient channel of the Ganges River, about 100 kilometers south of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, they came across an unusual hole dug for a pond. Inside, they discovered a three-meter-high structure called a zismite, which had formed when layers of river sediment were moved by an earthquake. The structure was shaped like a sand volcano, something scientists had long suspected.

A team of scientists took samples of the seismic rocks and dated them using optically stimulated luminescence (OSL). This method allows us to determine the last time the material was on the Earth’s surface using light. The analysis showed that the vertical columns of sand protruding from the silt were buried about 2,500 years ago as a result of an earthquake. Similar results were obtained after analyzing the last sediments in the ancient Ganges channel, located 85 kilometers downstream.

The study, published in Nature Communications, found that a magnitude 7 or 8 earthquake 2,500 years ago reorganized the waterways of the Ganges Delta by abruptly and completely cutting off the main stream, thus confirming theoretical considerations about how earthquakes can affect delta erosion.

What consequences might an earthquake of magnitude 2,500 years ago have today?

The Ganges River is 2,700 kilometres long and originates in the Himalayas from the Gangotri Glacier in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. It flows through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal before reaching Bangladesh, where it joins the Brahmaputra River. By the time their combined waters flow into the Bay of Bengal, they form the world's largest delta, covering an area of ​​80,000 square kilometres.

The Ganges plains of India and Bangladesh are now densely populated, with about 156 million people. In addition to being an important transportation route, the river is also a major source of drinking water and is used for irrigating agricultural land. In addition, the Ganges has great religious significance in Hinduism. It is believed to be a sacred river, with purifying powers. Many religious festivals and ceremonies are regularly held on its banks. The Ganges is also a pilgrimage destination, attracting hundreds of thousands of devotees.

Based on the above information, the discovery made by scientists in Bangladesh is particularly worrying. The area surrounding the world's largest delta is still seismically active and prone to earthquakes. Therefore, there is a risk that the event that occurred 2,500 years ago could be repeated. Changing the course of the Ganges River under the influence of an earthquake would cause flooding, which could be disastrous given the current development of the delta.

