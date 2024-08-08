Nation's first earthquake warning system in California alerts millions before quakes strike





“The system worked on Tuesday, giving Californians several seconds of advance warning,” said Nancy Ward, California Department of Emergency Services Director. “This shows that Californians are now more protected in the moments leading up to the devastation that a major earthquake can cause.”

In 2019, on the 30th anniversary of the deadly Loma Prieta earthquake, Governor Newsom announced the launch of the state's first-ever earthquake early warning system.

Building on the success of the Governor’s launch in 2019, in 2020 Governor Newsom announced a partnership with Google to integrate California Earthquake Early Warning technology into all Android smartphones.

Warnings sent through the California Earthquake Early Warning System are powered by ShakeAlert, a computer program run by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) in partnership with Cal OES that analyzes data from California’s seismic networks, calculates initial magnitudes, and then estimates the areas where shaking will be felt. Seismic network partners include the California Geological Survey, the Seismic Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley, and the Seismic Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology.

California’s Earthquake Early Warning System combines a smartphone app with traditional alerting and warning methods like Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). With the recent integration of early warning technology into California’s most popular smartphones, the system can send alerts to most Californians. The system uses ground motion sensors from across the state to detect earthquakes before humans can feel them. Under state leadership, 50 percent more sensors have been installed since the program launched, making the system more accurate and able to send alerts faster.

How to receive alerts

To receive earthquake warnings, there are three ways for individuals and families to get alerts through the Earthquake Warning California system.

MyShake App: A free smartphone app that provides iPhone users with audio and visual warnings, available in English and Spanish. Smartphones: Most smartphones with up-to-date operating systems automatically subscribe to the Earthquake Early Warning System, which uses the same technology as the MyShake app; and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs): Free emergency text messages sent through the national system that provides life-saving information to the state of California.

To learn more about earthquake preparedness and download the Earthquake Early Warning App, visit: www.earthquake.ca.gov.

