Strong earthquake strikes off Japan, tsunami warning issued





TOKYO (Reuters) – A strong earthquake struck off southern Japan on Thursday, causing mostly minor injuries but raising concerns about possible major quakes from an undersea trough east of the coast.

Nine people were injured on Japan's southern main island of Kyushu, but the injuries were mostly minor and there were no reports of major damage, officials said, and tsunami warnings from the quake were later lifted.

But the quake prompted seismologists to hold an emergency meeting in which they reassessed and raised the risk level of major earthquakes associated with the Nankai Trough area in eastern southern Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Thursday's quake registered a magnitude of 7.1 and was centered in waters off the eastern coast of Kyushu island at a depth of about 30 kilometers (about 19 miles) below the sea surface.

The earthquake shook the city of Nichinan and surrounding areas in Miyazaki Prefecture on the island of Kyushu.

The agency said tsunami waves as high as 50 centimeters (1.6 feet) were detected along parts of the southern coast of Kyushu and nearby Shikoku island about half an hour after the quake struck. It issued tsunami warnings, but lifted them for most areas three hours later and for all remaining coasts five and a half hours later.

The agency's seismologists held an emergency meeting to analyze whether the quake had affected the nearby Nankai region, the source of previous devastating quakes. They later issued an assessment that the possibility of a future quake in the area stretching from Kyushu to central Japan was higher than previously thought. The agency said it would continue to closely monitor plate movements near the Nankai region.

That doesn't mean there's an imminent risk of a major quake in the near future, but they are urging coastal residents along the basin — which stretches about 500 kilometers (310 miles) — to review their quake preparations, University of Tokyo seismologist Naoshi Hirata, a member of the expert panel, said at a joint news conference with Japan Meteorological Agency officials.

Hirata said there is a 70% to 80% chance of a magnitude 8 or 9 earthquake occurring in the Nankai Trough in the next 30 years, adding that Thursday's quake raises that possibility even though the exact timing and location of the quake cannot be predicted. He urged residents to maintain high levels of caution for a week at a time.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that the government's crisis management team would step up its disaster preparations, and urged residents to pay attention to information issued by authorities in the event of another major disaster and never spread misleading information.

Nine people were injured, most of them minor injuries when they fell or were hit by objects, in Thursday's quake in Miyazaki and neighboring Kagoshima, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said officials were assessing the possibility of casualties or major damage, though no injuries were immediately reported. He urged residents in the affected area to stay away from the coast.

Shigeki Aoki, an official at the Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake management, warned of the possibility of strong aftershocks lasting for about a week.

Windows were shattered at Miyazaki Airport, near the epicenter of the quake, NHK said. The airport runway was temporarily closed for safety checks.

Kyushu's Shinkansen bullet trains have resumed normal operations after temporary safety checks, but a number of local train lines in quake-hit areas are scheduled to be suspended until Friday, according to Kyushu Railway Co.

Footage broadcast by Japanese broadcaster NHK showed dozens of people gathering in a designated evacuation zone on a hilltop.

In Osaki city in neighboring Kagoshima Prefecture, concrete walls collapsed and a wooden house was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The Nuclear Regulatory Authority said all 12 nuclear reactors, including three currently operating, in Kyushu and Shikoku remain safe.

Earthquakes in areas where nuclear power plants are located have become a major concern since the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 led to the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Japan lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a line of seismic faults that circle the Pacific Ocean, and is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

An earthquake that struck the Noto region in north-central Japan on January 1 killed more than 240 people.

