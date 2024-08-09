Mysterious sound raises earthquake fears in landslide-hit Wayanad district





Thiruvananthapuram: Unusual thunder sound in Ambalavayal and Edakkal areas of Wayanad on Friday triggered panic, especially in view of the recent landslides.

The sound of thunder was heard around 10.15 am from various areas such as Ambalavayal, Edakkal and Sugandagiri, which are around 10 to 20 km away from the landslide area that recently hit the Choralmala-Mundakai area. Similar sounds were also reported from parts of neighbouring Kozhikode and Palakkad districts along the Western Ghats.

The National Earthquake Center said in a statement that no earthquakes were recorded at the seismic monitoring stations in the area, noting that the sound may be the result of the movement of accumulated earth masses during landslides from one level to a lower level in order to better stabilize the earth masses.

Upon hearing the sound, people immediately rushed out of their homes. Many families took refuge in a relief camp already operating in the area. Locals told reporters that many initially thought the sound might be thunder. But they felt the sound coming from underground in the mountains. Many also felt window panes and dishes on tables shaking.

PM visits Wayanad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the landslide-hit areas on Saturday. A team of experts from the Centre is already visiting Wayanad district to assess the severity of the landslides.

Public Works Minister Mohammad Riyas told reporters that a cabinet sub-committee held talks with the central team and sought central assistance of Rs 2,000 crore for rehabilitation.

The state government has announced immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 to each family in relief camps, while Rs 300 will be given daily for 30 days to up to two self-employed family members. For families with bedridden patients or those requiring prolonged treatment, assistance will be given to three family members. The rehabilitation of families in relief camps is progressing. So far, 125 houses and government offices have been identified for temporary rehabilitation.

Four badly decomposed bodies were reported to have been found in the Sochipara waterfall area on Friday. Despite searches in the landslide-hit areas throughout the day, along with former residents of the area, no bodies have been found.

According to official figures, the total death toll from the landslide that occurred on July 30 has reached 226 so far, with 133 people still missing. Up to 403 body parts have been recovered so far.

Published on 09 Aug 2024, 07:46 IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/mysterious-noise-sparks-panic-in-landslide-hit-wayanad-3144047 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos