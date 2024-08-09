Urgent alert issued for 'massive earthquake' of 9.1 magnitude on the Richter scale





Japan has issued its first “super-terror” warning after a 7.1-magnitude quake struck three people and injured three others.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the Nankai Trough area may experience a major earthquake with a magnitude of 9.1 on the Richter scale.

The advisory will remain in place for one week.

Experts said that although this does not necessarily mean a major earthquake will occur, the country should prepare.

Japan has issued its first major earthquake warning after a 7.1-magnitude quake struck and injured three people.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has cancelled a planned visit to Kazakhstan because he said “people might feel anxious”.

The warning comes just two hours after an earthquake struck off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture.

Three people were reported injured.

A major earthquake is generally considered to be one with a magnitude greater than 8.0.

Latest developments:

Large earthquakes often come in pairs and occur when one tectonic plate is forced beneath another.

In 2011, Japan experienced its largest earthquake when a 9.0 magnitude quake struck the Pacific Ocean 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of the Oshika Peninsula.

About 19,000 people were killed by the earthquake and the subsequent tsunami.

A major earthquake alert is issued when a tremor of magnitude 6.8 or greater strikes, Naoshi Hirata, a professor at the University of Tokyo and head of the Nankai Basin Earthquake Advisory Committee, said Thursday.

Rescuers work to remove the remains of a collapsed house after an earthquake struck the town of Osaki in Kagoshima Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Thursday.

Reuters

The Japanese government predicted in 2012 that there was a 70 to 80 percent chance of an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.0 to 9.0 occurring in the Nankai Trough within the next 30 years.

It was estimated at the time that the death toll from such a massive earthquake could have reached 323,000 people.

It is also estimated that it could cause tsunamis up to 30 metres high.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/news/world/japan-earthquake-alert-issued-megaquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos