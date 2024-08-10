Japan Issues First Warning of 'Massive Earthquake': Here's What You Need to Know





Japanese scientists have issued their first major earthquake warning after a powerful quake struck parts of the country on Thursday.

Although the threat is not imminent or guaranteed, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in a press release that the possibility of a “large-scale earthquake” is “relatively higher than usual,” but “this does not mean that a large-scale earthquake will definitely occur within a specific period.”

The agency warned that such an earthquake would likely cause tsunamis and strong tremors. Authorities advised residents to take disaster precautions issued by local governments and remain alert for the next seven days. The warning prompted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to cancel a trip to several Central Asian countries.

The warning of a powerful quake came after a 7.1-magnitude quake struck the Nankai region in the Pacific Ocean off Japan’s southern coast on Thursday. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning, but it was later dismissed. On Friday, a weaker 5.3-magnitude quake struck Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. The quakes caused no deaths and only 16 minor injuries, The Japan Times reported.

The Nankai Trough is an underwater basin that sits on a major fault line and has been the starting point for several major earthquakes, including a pair of earthquakes in 1854 that triggered tsunamis that killed about 3,000 people. Another pair of sister earthquakes in 1944 and 1946 killed 1,200 and 1,300 people, respectively. In 2022, the Japan Earthquake Research Committee estimated the probability of a major earthquake along the fault line within the next 30 years at 70% to 80%.

This fault line was not the source of the 2011 earthquake that killed some 20,000 people and triggered the devastating tsunami that led to the Fukushima nuclear disaster. Instead, it was seismic activity along the boundary between the Pacific and North American tectonic plates.

A 2022 study suggested that a major earthquake triggered by the Nankai Trough fault line could cause $8.4 trillion (1,240 trillion yen) in damage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/japan-just-issued-its-first-megaquake-alert-heres-what-you-should-know-2000485175 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos