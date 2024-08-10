Kanagawa earthquake unlikely to be linked to Nankai Trough, experts say





The 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the Tokyo area on the evening of Aug. 9 was a separate seismic event from a much stronger quake the day before, prompting warnings that a major quake could hit Japan's Pacific coast any day now.

The latest quake's epicenter was in western Kanagawa Prefecture, which lies far from the fearsome Nankai Trench, an ocean-floor trench that runs along the Pacific coast from the Tokai region to Kyushu.

This region has been exposed throughout its history to major earthquakes at a rate of one earthquake every 100 to 200 years.

About 24 hours after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Kyushu on Aug. 8, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued its first major earthquake warning, covering 707 municipalities from Okinawa Prefecture to Ibaraki Prefecture.

Kanagawa earthquake

Since the epicenter of the Kanagawa earthquake was outside the hypothetical epicenter in the Nankai Trough, experts doubt that it was directly linked to the Hyogandada earthquake that struck Miyazaki Prefecture on August 8.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the epicenter of the quake was at a depth of about 10 kilometers.

The quake is believed to have occurred near the boundary between the tectonic plate and the subducting Philippine marine plate, said Koshun Yamaoka, professor emeritus of seismology at Nagoya University.

Yamaoka added that the area is far from the Hyogandada Sea, and it is unlikely that there is a connection between the two earthquakes.

He said he was not aware of any confirmed cases in the past of an earthquake in one place affecting another place across the Izu Peninsula, causing another earthquake.

“The Kanto region has been an earthquake-prone area since the beginning, and it is very likely that a magnitude-5 earthquake will occur regardless of the quake on August 8,” Yamaoka said.

He urged people to be “aware” of the possibility of more earthquakes of the same magnitude and “respond calmly.”

Kenji Satake, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, agreed that the earthquakes on August 8 and 9 were not directly related.

“The area is far from the hypothesized epicenter in the Nankai Trough, and the distance from the Hyogandana Sea makes it difficult to assume a direct impact,” he added.

The Tokaido Shinkansen between Shinagawa and Shizuoka stations was suspended due to the August 9 earthquake, but operations resumed at 9 p.m.

