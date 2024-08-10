No subsurface changes were observed in the Nankai earthquake epicenter area.





The Nankai Subterranean Zone, a seismic time bomb, has shown no signs of abnormal changes beneath the surface after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Kyushu on Aug. 8.

There is no sign of a major earthquake in the near future after an earthquake struck the Hyoganda Sea off Miyazaki Prefecture in southern Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

“Nothing unusual was observed,” an agency official said.

The Nankai Basin extends along the Pacific coast from the Tokai region to the Kyushu region.

It has been the site of several major earthquakes that have caused devastating tsunamis in the past.

In 2017, the central government provided additional information on the Nankai Basin earthquake to assess whether there was a greater possibility of a major earthquake after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 or greater occurred in the hypothetical epicenter area.

After the August 8 earthquake, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued for the first time an “Additional Nankai Trough Earthquake Alert” (strong earthquake alert) to warn of the possibility of a major earthquake in the coming week.

On August 9, the Japan Meteorological Agency released data from seismic monitoring sites in the Shikoku region, the presumed epicenter of the Nankai Trough, which measure crustal stress and other parameters.

Despite some changes caused by the Hyogandada earthquake, no unusual changes have been observed since then, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Based on the monitoring results, the Japan Meteorological Agency concluded that there is no indication of an imminent earthquake at the plate boundary east of the Hyogandada Sea.

As an interim measure, the Japan Meteorological Agency has pledged to release information on seismic monitoring data until August 15, which marks a week since the Hyoganda earthquake.

The Hyoganda Sea, where the August 8 earthquake occurred, is an extension of the epicenter of magnitude 8 earthquakes along the Nankai Trough, such as the 1944 Shōwa-Tonnankai earthquake and the 1946 Nankai earthquake.

The Aug. 8 earthquake is believed to have been a “plate boundary earthquake,” where the gap between the lithosphere and the subducting Philippine Sea plate moved, said Yusuke Yamashita, an associate professor at the Miyazaki Observatory of Kyoto University's Disaster Prevention Research Institute.

As with the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami that caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, this type of earthquake is a concern in the Nankai Basin.

The plate moved in the opposite direction to its normal position, causing the sea floor off the coast of the Hyoganda Sea to move, which is believed to have caused the tsunami.

“The Hyogandan Sea and the Nankai Trough are connected as faults on the same Philippine Offshore Plate, and this time a part of the plate has ruptured,” said Takuya Nishimura, a professor of geodesy at the Disaster Prevention Research Institute at Kyoto University.

But he pointed out that “the displacement may extend to neighboring areas, which may lead to a massive earthquake.”

“At this stage, we have not obtained any data indicating a change in plate motion that would lead to an earthquake in the Nankai Basin,” Naoshi Hirata, a professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo who heads the Japan Meteorological Agency’s Nankai Basin Earthquake Assessment Study Group, said at a press conference on August 9.

(This article was written by Takahiro Takenouchi and Tetsuya Ishikura.)

