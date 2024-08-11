Iliamna Volcano M1.6 | Alaska Earthquake Center





August 10, 2024 03:52:00 AKDT (August 10, 2024 11:52:00 UTC)60.1503°N 153.2088°W Depth 77.7 miles (125 km)

This event has not been reviewed by a seismologist.

28 miles (45 km) southwest of Redoubt Volcano 38 miles (61 km) east of Port Ellsworth 40 miles (64 km) northeast of Pedro Bay 54 miles (87 km) northwest of Anchor Point 54 miles (87 km) west of Ninilchik 55 miles (89 km) north of Augustine Volcano 58 miles (94 km) east of Nondalton 63 miles (102 km) west of Clam Gulch 65 miles (105 km) northeast of Iliamna 65 miles (105 km) northeast of New Halen 68 miles (110 km) northwest of Homer 134 miles (217 km) southwest of Anchorage 166 miles (269 km) north of Kodiak Magnitude: ML2 Event Type: Earthquake Status: South Alaska Seismic contamination in south-central Alaska results from a number of different tectonic features. (1) The most powerful earthquakes in south-central Alaska are generated by the massive fault that marks the contact between the subducting Pacific and North American plates. The 1964 Great Alaska Earthquake, which measured 9.2 on the Richter scale and remains the second largest earthquake ever recorded, originated beneath Prince William Sound. (2) Intermediate-depth earthquakes (less than 20 miles/32 km) occur in the Wadati-Benioff Zone, where the subducting quiescent plate descends into the mantle beneath the North American plate. This zone extends along the Aleutian Arc, the Alaska Peninsula, and Cook Inlet, and terminates beneath the foothills of northern Alaska. In south-central Alaska, these earthquakes attenuate at depths of about 140 miles (225 km), reflecting the downward extension of the quiescent plate. The 2016 M7.1 Enniskin and 2018 M7.1 Anchorage earthquakes are the two most recent notable intermediate-depth events. Both have caused significant ground shaking in the south-central region and have resulted in structural damage to buildings and infrastructure. (3) Crustal earthquakes in this region can be attributed to three main sources: the faults and folds of the Cook Inlet Basin, the Castle Mountain fault, and a broad band of spreading earthquakes extending from northern Cook Inlet to the Denali fault. The geologic structures mapped in upper Cook Inlet are capable of generating strong earthquakes. The April 1933 M6. 9 earthquake, which caused significant damage in Anchorage, appears to have occurred on such a structure. The Castle Mountain fault, which runs 25 miles (40 km) north of Anchorage, exhibits geologic evidence of Holocene deflection and generated the 1984 M5. 6 Sutton earthquake. The spreading zone of earthquakes between Cook Inlet and the Denali fault may represent a deformation zone between the Bering Plate to the west and the southern Alaska Block to the east. This vast earthquake zone includes a series of strong thrust faults, and a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 1943 may have originated in this area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://earthquake.alaska.edu/event/024a8zpb1m The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos