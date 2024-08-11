Major Earthquake: Beware: Review Your Disaster Preparedness Carefully and Calmly





The first special warning has been issued regarding a possible earthquake in the Nankai Basin, which is feared to occur in the near future. First of all, it is important to calmly check daily preparedness, and at the present time, strengthen vigilance regarding earthquakes.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture on Thursday, with its epicenter within the presumed focal area of ​​the Nankai Trough earthquake. The quake registered its maximum intensity in the prefecture at 6 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7, and several people were injured. Tsunami waves were confirmed in the Kyushu and Shikoku regions.

In response, the Japan Meteorological Agency convened a panel of experts to evaluate and review the matter, and issued an advisory titled “Additional Information on the Nankai Trough Earthquake,” choosing the phrase “strong seismic alert” for the current incident. In short, it urged the public to be vigilant for the possibility of a Nankai Trough earthquake. This was a response according to pre-established procedures.

Local governments have set up disaster response headquarters, coastal areas at risk from tsunamis have decided to open evacuation centers and close beaches designated for swimming. Central Japan Railway has also begun operating the Tokaido Shinkansen line at slower speeds in parts of its service area.

Local governments and businesses should take into account the risks they face and take appropriate measures.

Until now, additional information such as the megathrust earthquake has not been widely known. Many people must have been surprised by the first announcement since the additional information system about a possible earthquake in the Nankai Basin was launched in 2019.

The probability of an earthquake in the Nankai Basin is estimated to be between 70% and 80% within thirty years. If we use this as a guide, the probability of an earthquake in the Nankai Basin has only slightly increased at present. It is safe to say that the risk of a major earthquake is not imminent and there is no need to be overly fearful.

In addition to the current case, additional information may be revealed in the future. There are likely to be many cases where a major earthquake does not actually occur. At home and at work, people are urged to think carefully about how to perceive and deal with such information, which comes with elements of uncertainty.

Over the next week or so, residents are urged to step up their earthquake preparedness. They should start with what they can do, such as checking family contacts and evacuation routes, as well as making sure they have enough emergency food supplies.

It is important to consider the risk of earthquakes in our daily lives. At this time, we should pay attention to the information provided by the Japan Meteorological Agency and local governments.

Many people may be planning to return to their hometowns or go on trips during the summer holidays. If they have made plans for what to do in case of an emergency, there will be no need to cancel plans in a hurry.

If there are no more earthquakes this time, life will return to normal. But the risk of an earthquake in the Nankai Basin will not disappear. Regardless of whether there is any additional information or not, it is important to be prepared for earthquakes on a routine basis.

(From the Yomiuri Shimbun, August 10, 2024)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/editorial/yomiuri-editorial/20240810-204254/

