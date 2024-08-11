Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake in Kern County Causes Traffic, Emergency Response Disruptions





**Kern County Earthquake Causes Traffic, Emergency Response Disruptions**

*August 7, 2024*

**KERN COUNTY, CA** – A major earthquake struck Kern County on the evening of August 6, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m. The earthquake, estimated to be a magnitude 5.2, immediately disrupted traffic and emergency responses in the area.

**Traffic disruptions on I-5 South**

The earthquake caused significant infrastructure damage, significantly impacting traffic on Interstate 5 southbound. The Bakersfield Highway Authority reported that multiple lanes of the highway, just south of Grapevine Road, were closed due to a large boulder falling into the center lanes. The obstruction is significantly impacting southbound traffic, and delays are expected as crews work to clear debris and assess road conditions.

**Emergency Response and Updates**

At 11:45 p.m. on August 6, Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer John Drucker spoke to the media about the impact of the earthquake. According to Drucker, there were no reports of structural damage or injuries in the response areas as of the update. Emergency crews are on standby and ready to respond to any additional aftershocks. Notably, a 3.5 magnitude aftershock occurred at 11:52 p.m., which was captured on camera during Drucker’s live interview (07:49 in the video).

**Hazardous Materials Incident at a Commercial Facility**

Earlier in the evening, at approximately 9:12 p.m., the Kern County Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm at 31452 Old River Road. Reports of an ammonia odor led to the situation being classified as a hazardous materials incident. The entire facility was evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters donned their suits and entered the building, conducting a thorough search. Fortunately, no ammonia leak or other serious threat was found, and no injuries were reported.

**Dealing Agencies**

The Bakersfield Highway Authority and Kern County Fire Department are leading the response effort. John Drucker, Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer, remains available for updates on the ongoing situation.

Residents are advised to stay informed of local news and follow emergency services advice to ensure their safety. The community is also advised to remain vigilant as aftershocks may continue to occur.

