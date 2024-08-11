Japan quake sparks emergency preparations at nursing homes, hospitals





Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper shows information about the delay of the Tokaido Shinkansen on a platform at JR Nagoya Station on Saturday.

Nursing homes and hospitals in areas affected by the megathrust earthquake are preparing for any emergency that may occur as a result of the Nankai Trough earthquake.

Facilities are gathering their emergency supplies and moving hospital patients to upper floors.

Concerns are growing about the potential for access to such facilities to be cut off and potential delays in evacuating people inside, and the main challenge now is how best to protect the most vulnerable during a disaster.

Staff at a private nursing home on the artificial island of Sakishima in Osaka Bay check the facility's stock of emergency food and cooking equipment after the government issued an advisory. The facility has a five-day supply of provisions, but about 160 residents all require wheelchairs or assistance to move around.

“If an earthquake hits at night or transportation networks are paralyzed, we will have limited supplies of goods and few staff available,” the facility manager said.

Although the facility is not in an area where a tsunami is feared, the manager said: “If it does happen, we can’t simply say it was ‘unexpected.’” The manager also noted that in the event of an earthquake, staff would carry the 20 residents on the second floor to the third floor to escape any tsunami.

On Friday, a psychiatric hospital off Oradhu Bay in Kochi city moved nine patients who might have difficulty climbing the building on their own from the third floor to higher floors, a measure that will remain in place until the advisory is lifted.

“We will remain vigilant and consider all possible scenarios,” the hospital representative said.

Take care when traveling and returning home.

With the warning still in place, Saturday is the busiest time for travelers returning to their hometowns or heading on vacation during the Bonn holiday. Shinkansen platforms at JR Tokyo Station have been crowded since the morning.

“I'm not familiar with the area, so I don't know where the evacuation sites are, which makes me anxious. I plan to be careful,” said a 21-year-old company employee who lives in Tokyo's Suginami Ward and was traveling to Aichi Prefecture.

The Central Japan Railway Co. said Tokaido Shinkansen trains were running at a reduced maximum speed of 230 kilometers per hour between Mishima Station in Shizuoka Prefecture and Mikawa-Anjo Station in Aichi Prefecture, causing delays of up to 20 minutes on Saturday.

Japan Airlines and Japan Airlines are continuing to operate as usual, but are carrying more fuel than usual on flights to and from areas covered by the warning. In the event of an emergency, the airlines plan to divert flights to airports outside the affected areas.

No abnormal strains were observed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a comment on the Nankai Trough on Saturday, saying that no abnormal underground pressures were detected at the expected quake's epicenter.

Meanwhile, a Cabinet Office official said on Saturday that the advisory would stop encouraging people in areas covered by the advisory to prepare for disasters at 5pm on Thursday if there were no major developments.

