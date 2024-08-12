Uncategorized
Mourners attend the funeral of Southport victim Alice da Silva Aguiar
The funeral of the 9-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, who died in the attacks in Southport, was held today. (Subscribe to: https://bit.ly/C4_Albisteak_Harpidetu)
Crowds lined the streets as the procession made its way to St. Patrick's Church to bid a final farewell to the community. Alice died on July 29 in attacks that also claimed the lives of six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Stancombe, which were followed by violent riots across England and Northern Ireland. Jane Dodge reports from Southport. ———————- Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/
