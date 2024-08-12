Japan earthquake warnings prompt Chinese tourists to cancel trips





Buildings were damaged after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Miyazaki Prefecture and other areas in southwestern Japan on Aug. 8, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Tsunami warnings were issued for Miyazaki, Kochi, Ehime, Oita and Kagoshima prefectures on the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku. Photo: VCG

The Japan Meteorological Agency recently issued warnings of a high risk of a major earthquake along the Nankai Trough in the Pacific Ocean. Chinese tourism platforms have advised tourists to exercise caution when planning trips to the area.

Trip.com Group, a China-based travel platform, told the Global Times on Monday that some travelers have canceled their hotel reservations in Japan. Refund amounts and cancellation policies largely depend on the conditions set by individual hotels.

“If a flight to Japan booked on Trip.com is cancelled due to force majeure, customers can provide proof of cancellation from airlines, and we will then coordinate with relevant hotels to request a free cancellation. If the hotel refuses to issue a refund, we will cover the refund amount for requests up to 5,000 yuan ($696.47),” the company said.

Several Chinese airlines have announced measures to help travelers mitigate potential financial losses caused by disruptions caused by earthquake warnings.

A representative for China Eastern Airlines said the company has issued specific policies for canceling and changing flights due to the earthquake risk in Japan, with restrictions on certain locations and time periods. Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines has offered full refunds for tickets purchased within certain time frames, according to a report Monday by Economic View, a China-based news platform.

“The impact of an earthquake on travel largely depends on the location of the epicenter and the specific destination,” Zhang Lingyun, executive editor of the Tourism Tribune, told the Global Times on Monday. Travelers may consider adjusting their routes to avoid affected areas, Zhang added.

Chang said frequent earthquakes in Japan could affect tourism, and the extent of the impact largely depends on travelers' risk tolerance. He added that it is important for tourists to heed advice from the Chinese and Japanese governments.

The Chinese Embassy in Japan reminded Chinese citizens to closely monitor earthquake developments, weather alerts and disaster prevention information, as well as follow safety instructions provided by local authorities, and enhance self-protection awareness.

The Japan Meteorological Agency recorded a 7.1-magnitude earthquake near the coast on Aug. 8. Eighteen aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 2.9 to 5.3, were recorded in the surrounding area. During the same period, 40 earthquakes were recorded nationwide, ranging in magnitude from 1.7 to 4.8, the agency data showed.

The agency also noted the increased possibility of a major earthquake, warning that such an event could trigger strong tremors or tsunamis. It urged local authorities to implement disaster prevention measures.

