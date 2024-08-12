Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Hits Southern California Near Highland Park – Pasadena Star News





A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Monday afternoon, August 12, with its epicenter near Highland Park.

The U.S. Geological Survey rated the quake that struck just after noon as “strong” with the potential for minor damage, with some of the strongest shaking occurring near East Los Angeles.

Residents as far away as Rancho Cucamonga, Newport Beach and Victorville reported feeling the quake. In some places, the quake lasted for a few seconds. In the Pasadena area, there were rapid, violent aftershocks.

The source of the quake is not yet clear, according to experts. Possible causes include the fault system in the Bounty Hills.

“The earthquake was widely felt,” said Susan Hu, a seismologist with the U.S. Geological Survey in Pasadena.

The USGS has received about 20,000 reports from people who felt the quake, she said during an online news conference held Monday afternoon.

I estimated that the earthquake was strong enough to knock things off the shelf.

In Pasadena, a water pipe broke in front of City Hall, triggering an alarm, city spokeswoman Lisa Deririan said, and employees were evacuated.

She said the water was cut off after about 45 minutes.

An employee was stuck in the elevator and was helped by firefighters.

Pasadena Police Lt. Matt Campo said the police station was shaken, prompting the department to implement its normal protocol, which includes moving police vehicles out of the parking structure and checking the building.

The earthquake appears to be a shallow fault, like the M5.9 Whittier Narrows fault of 1987. The images show us several faults stacked on top of each other, none of which are visible on the surface. These faults are called the Bounty Hills fault and the Elysian Park fault.

— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) August 12, 2024

The quake caused tension in the office building on Colorado Avenue in Pasadena that houses WeWork's headquarters, and tenants briefly evacuated their offices.

“It felt like a big earthquake,” said Mimi Chacon, who was with her colleagues on the third floor. “It felt like a car hit the building…

“It seems like you should be used to this, but I'm not,” Chacon said.

“We felt the earthquake here at headquarters. It shook everyone,” said Los Angeles Fire Chief Eric Scott.

“When the ground shakes in Los Angeles, we have firefighters at all 106 fire stations in the neighborhoods doing a complete and strategic sweep of the area,” Scott said.

He added that firefighters are leaving their headquarters and checking power lines, highway bridges, residential buildings and playgrounds.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tweeted that the Los Angeles Fire Department had not identified any damage in the city.

This was another in a series of moderate earthquakes that have struck Southern California recently.

Just five days earlier, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Lamont, followed by a 4.4 magnitude aftershock. On July 29, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Barstow.

Originally published: August 12, 2024 at 12:36 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pasadenastarnews.com/2024/08/12/4-4-magnitude-quake-centered-near-highland-park-shakes-southern-california/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos