Los Angeles Reacts to 4.4-Magnitude Earthquake, Second to Hit California in a Week





A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Los Angeles area of ​​California early Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This comes less than a week after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on August 6.

🚨 What happened?

The quake's epicenter was near the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, about 7.5 miles below the surface, and struck at about 12:20 p.m. Pacific time.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the quake was felt as far away as San Diego and Ventura. San Diego is about 125 miles from Highland Park, while Ventura is about 80 miles away.

⬅️ What we know

There were no immediate reports of injuries after Monday's quake. KTLA reported that the Los Angeles Fire Department was conducting a survey to assess any damage to infrastructure in local areas or “areas of local concern.” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued an update Monday afternoon saying that the Los Angeles Fire Department had not identified any damage in the city of Los Angeles and that the agency had resumed normal operations.

There was no tsunami threat following Monday's quake, according to the National Weather Service.

💬 Earthquake Reactions

Californians who felt the quake were quick to share their reactions on social media. A widely shared video showed ESPN anchor Malika Andrews remarkably keeping her cool as the sports network’s Los Angeles studio shook during a live broadcast.

If I keep posting every time there's an earthquake, you're going to get sick of me. But… we felt this earthquake very clearly in CNN's Los Angeles bureau, and the lights were swinging.

I was born and raised in Los Angeles. This is the strongest rapid succession earthquake I can remember in a long time.

— Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) August 12, 2024

This is a breaking news story, please refresh for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/los-angeles-reacts-to-44-magnitude-earthquake-second-one-to-to-hit-calif-in-a-week-203519120.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos