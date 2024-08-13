Modest earthquake in Los Angeles causes major damage





It was a normal Monday at the Lincoln Heights Senior Center — until the ground started shaking.

The seniors took it more calmly than he did, said Anthony Montiel, the facility's director.

“I'm more scared than anyone else, because they're older and have more life experience,” Montiel said with a laugh.

“It felt like a truck hit the building,” he said of the 4.4-magnitude quake that struck El Sereno. “It was like a strong jolt that lasted a few seconds, not like a rolling earthquake.”

The quake that struck the area on Monday — centered near a senior living facility in northeast Los Angeles — caused little damage and no known injuries. But the quake, while modest, left many people in a state of panic.

In Highland Park, windows rattled, dogs barked, and coffee spilled off the table. Elsewhere in Alhambra, pictures fell off a shelf, drawers were ripped open, and shoes were thrown off shelves.

The earthquake struck at 12:20 p.m. and had its initial epicenter in El Sereno, about 1,000 feet southwest of Huntington Drive and Collis Avenue.

The quake caused a water pipe to burst at the city hall, where water leaked for about an hour before it was shut off, said Lisa Deririan, a spokeswoman for the city of Pasadena.

The incident also caused problems with the building's elevators, with one employee trapped inside one of them for about 20 minutes before being pulled out. The elevators will be closed until they are repaired.

The fire department is conducting surveys throughout the city, and an engineer is being sent to the Rose Bowl as a precaution to assess any problems.

Residents should take the earthquake as a reminder to always be prepared for a major disaster.

“This could be a harbinger of a bigger earthquake. We want people to be prepared, not afraid,” Deririan said.

Darlene Hampton, a senior administrative assistant in the Pasadena City Manager's Office, was helping a resident in the city building when the shaking began.

“She was having a little bit of a bad day,” Hampton said of the resident. “I was able to calm her down, and we said, ‘Everything is going to be okay, right?’ And then the earthquake happened. But we were also praying.”

Hampton said all employees and customers were able to safely leave the building and waited outside until firefighters arrived.

“The funny thing is, when she walked out the door, I said to her, ‘Do you see how quickly God works?’

