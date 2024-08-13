Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near Highland Park, shakes wide swath of Southern California





A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck 2.5 miles southeast of Highland Park at 12:20 p.m. Monday. In terms of intensity, the tremor was strong enough to knock some items off shelves, but it didn't cause any widespread damage.

This has surprised many people across the region.

About the earthquake

This is because the earthquake was centered below a densely populated part of Los Angeles, meaning more people felt it than an earthquake of the same size that occurred farther away.

By 2 p.m., more than 20,000 people had submitted “Did you feel the quake?” reports to the U.S. Geological Survey. Three aftershocks were recorded within a few hours of the main event, all of them less than 3 on the Richter scale.

A number of earthquakes have been recorded in the area over the past few months, but it's not clear which fault line is responsible for today's quake. What is known is that the nearby Bounty Hills fault could cause major problems.

“A 7.5 magnitude earthquake was modeled on the Bounty Hills, and it ended up being five to 10 times more damaging than the San Andreas because there were so many people directly above it,” seismologist Lucy Jones said at a news conference Monday. “However, we have to remember that earthquakes on this fault system occur much less frequently than the San Andreas.”

Does this mean a bigger earthquake is coming?

There's about a 5 percent chance that a larger earthquake will strike sometime in the next few days, though if it does, it's likely to be a magnitude slightly larger than 4.4, according to Susan Hogue, a seismologist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

We should keep in mind that these are standard forecasts for all earthquakes, as this question is frequently asked.

Early warning issued

The Earthquake Early Warning System detected the quake four seconds after it began, calculated its magnitude and issued warnings that were delivered via the MyShake app to more than 370,000 phones, according to Elizabeth Cochran, a seismologist with the USGS.

If you want to know when the vibration will occur before it happens, you can download the app.

What we know about damage reports

At City National Plaza in downtown Los Angeles, the earthquake sent sprinkler heads crashing onto the marble floor of the two-story lobby.

A water pipe burst at the Pasadena City Hall, briefly trapping one person in an elevator.

We have earthquake resources.

We don’t want to scare you, but the big one is coming. We don’t know when it will happen, but we do know that it will be at least 44 times stronger than the Northridge earthquake and 11 times stronger than the Ridgecrest earthquake of 2019. To help you prepare, we’ve put together a helpful reading list:

Listen to our podcast and get ready!

The Big Event: I was at Union Station when the big event happened. The next two minutes were terrifying.

