4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Los Angeles





On Monday, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded south of Pasadena, California, near downtown Los Angeles. The quake was felt in many areas, according to a seismic map published by the U.S. Geological Survey.

LOS ANGELES — A strong earthquake struck the greater Los Angeles area on Monday after being recorded near Highland Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The US Geological Survey initially estimated the quake's magnitude at 4.4 and that it struck at around 12:20 p.m. local time.

According to the earthquake map published by the US Geological Survey, many people near the epicenter reported feeling strong tremors.

Los Angeles police said the “large earthquake” was felt throughout the city and asked residents to prepare for aftershocks.

According to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, the Los Angeles County Fire Department went into “earthquake mode.” Crews were immediately deployed to inspect critical infrastructure.

What to do during and after an earthquake

“There are currently no initial reports of structural damage or injuries. An update will be provided once the Los Angeles Fire Department’s seismic status is complete. While no additional seismic activity is anticipated, firefighters ask that you be prepared for any aftershocks,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell said no major damage or road closures were reported due to the quake.

The latest quake comes less than a week after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Bakersfield and felt throughout the Los Angeles metro area.

Students and staff at the California Institute of Technology campus in Pasadena felt the quake Monday. The seismological lab said the quake was about 4.5 miles from the lab.

FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported a pipe burst at the Pasadena City Hall during the quake. Aerial video shows water pouring down the building's front steps.

Local news outlets reported that schools were evacuated during the earthquake as a precaution.

The earthquake appeared to shake television and radio studios in the Los Angeles area, with many live shows taking place during the quake.

