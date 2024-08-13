5.46 magnitude earthquake hits Israel, Jordan and Syria – GFZ – Israel News







A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck central and northern Israel, as well as neighboring countries, on Monday evening, Israeli media and scientific organizations reported.

According to a report by the Israeli website Walla, the magnitude of the earthquake that struck Israel was 5.2.

Residents of the north of the country also felt a 5.2 magnitude earthquake at 23:56 around the city of Hama in Syria. @Tziki_Avisar, the mayor of Kiryat Motzkin, commented on the quake on his Facebook page, “If you felt a slight earthquake in Motzkin, you are not alone,” and immediately received dozens of responses. @WallaNews pic.twitter.com/xYjJppP3C1

— Yoav Itiel (@yoavetiel) August 12, 2024

The GFZ earthquake center said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles). Seismic waves are seen on a screen during a demonstration of the earthquake early warning system, which triggers sirens if a strong quake is detected by a nationwide network of 120 seismic monitoring stations, at the Geological Survey of Israel in Jerusalem. (Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters)

regional earthquake

In Salamiyah, a town about 30 kilometers east of Hama, residents rushed into the dark streets in fear, said Nasser Dayoub, a government employee who lives there.

“My son was sleeping and I don't know how I caught him and got out of the house,” Diop told Reuters.

Residents said they saw a balcony collapse and ambulances treating people who had fainted.

Others in Syria said they were reliving memories of 2023, when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 50,000 people — most of them in Turkey but also thousands in northern Syria. The quake also left widespread devastation in both countries.

At least 25 people were slightly to moderately injured in a stampede following the earthquake, Hama Health Director Maher Younes said early Tuesday.

“It was the same sound, as if it was coming from the ground. I felt dizzy just like the last time, but the fear was worse because I knew what happened in the previous earthquake,” said Umm Hamza, a resident of the Syrian capital Damascus.

The Syrian Civil Defence, a volunteer organisation operating in the opposition-held northern parts of the war-torn country, said it had deployed to several areas to respond to any potential emergency, but had not received any reports of damage so far.

The Jordanian News Agency reported that an aftershock measuring 3.9 degrees occurred less than an hour after the first earthquake.

Israel's preparations for earthquakes

Three weeks ago, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Dead Sea and Jerusalem area, and a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Dead Sea and Jerusalem area last March.

A State Comptroller's report issued last January warned that Israel was not prepared for a major earthquake, such as those that struck Morocco, Turkey and Syria last year.

In September, shortly after a massive earthquake in Morocco killed 2,800 people, State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman released a video in which he said: “Six months ago, Turkey was. [Friday]“Morocco experienced a devastating earthquake. The State of Israel continues to neglect earthquake preparedness despite these stark reminders.”

“It is only a matter of time before a strong earthquake hits Israel,” Engelman wrote. “The country is still not adequately prepared for an earthquake.”

60% of Israel's hospitals are not earthquake-resistant, and only about 5% of schools and other educational institutions have been or are being reinforced.

Australian Defence Force spokesman Zaki Heller commented on the quake, saying: “We have not received any reports of injuries or damage to the Australian Defence Force 101 hotline. There have been a small number of calls from members of the public to the 101 hotline about concerns.”

Mayan Jaffe Hoffman contributed to this report.

