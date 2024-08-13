Uncategorized
Malika Andrews kept her cool as the earthquake hit the middle of ESPN's LA Studio.
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles on Monday, causing ESPN's Los Angeles studio to shake violently during an NBA Today show.
While many people might panic or be shocked if the ground started shaking beneath their feet, ESPN's Malika Andrews showed such composure and calm that she didn't even blink as the earthquake continued.
Andrews was hosting Monday's episode of NBA Today with guest Rebecca Lobo, who joined her via video call. The earthquake struck in the middle of Andrews' conversation with Lobo, prompting someone off-camera to shout, “Wow, wow.”
The cameras were visibly shaking before a loud thud was heard over the feed. Instead of dropping everything and panicking, Andrews looked around to make sure everyone was okay and the ceiling lights were still on.
ESPN's Los Angeles studio shakes during NBA Today, and Malika Andrews handles it like a pro. pic.twitter.com/KPGndlCx01
— Awful Announcement (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2024
“We had an earthquake here in LA, so we’re just going to set up the studio lights, and everything will be safe… Is everyone okay? Well, thank you so much for putting up with us through this…” Andrews calmly explained to both Lobo and the audience.
Once she was sure everyone was okay, she continued her conversation with Lupo smoothly, not skipping a beat the entire time.
It's really a great way to stay calm and collected during a risky situation.
