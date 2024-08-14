US Earthquake Early Warning System Gets Major Upgrade





The ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system in California, Oregon and Washington, operated by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), now uses real-time satellite data in addition to seismometers to detect ground movement. This update improves the accuracy of earthquake magnitude measurements—a key factor in emergency response.

“This can tell us how strong an earthquake is sooner, which ultimately means alerts can be sent to people faster,” said Robert DeGroot, ShakeAlert operations team lead.

Previously, ShakeAlert relied solely on data from broadband seismometers and strong motion meters. These instruments measure the size and shape of seismic waves, including those generated by earthquakes. Seismologists have developed algorithms to convert this data, along with information about the acceleration and speed of the waves, into an estimate of the earthquake’s magnitude.

The automated systems collect continuous, real-time data from a network of more than 1,500 seismometers located across the West Coast of the United States. When a strong earthquake occurs, the ShakeAlert system automatically sends a message to its alert delivery partners, including Google, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and transportation authorities. This triggers public announcements, mobile notifications, trains slowing or stopping, and other actions aimed at protecting infrastructure and giving people time to take shelter before the shaking reaches their location. The larger the earthquake, the larger the area is likely to experience shaking and receive a ShakeAlert.

Broadband seismometers are designed to detect weak tremors caused by small or very distant earthquakes. But they can’t measure large earthquakes accurately because the seismic waves generated by these shocks are too large for the instruments to record—the larger waves are clipped from the top of the record.

De Groot likens the problem to a punk rock singer screaming into a microphone—at some point, the louder the screaming gets, the harder it is for the audience to understand what he’s saying. Broadband seismometers exceed, or saturate, around 7.0 on the Richter scale.

On the other hand, the powerful seismometers, present at all ShakeAlert stations, can record the very large seismic waves that occur during large-magnitude earthquakes.

But even a powerful seismometer directly above the epicenter may not be able to pinpoint the magnitude of the quake because the shaking itself is difficult to distinguish from strong quakes, said Sarah Minson, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey who is not directly involved in ShakeAlert operations. “There’s not a lot of difference between the shaking in a magnitude 8 earthquake and a magnitude 9 earthquake,” she said.

For very strong earthquakes, the magnitude of the quake is accurately calculated from seismometers located far from the epicenter. But that calculation isn’t instantaneous, Minson said, in part because the waves take time to travel through the crust. ShakeAlert improves the speed and accuracy, so the first estimates of the magnitude come from stations closer to the epicenter.

That means ShakeAlert initially underestimates the magnitude of larger, more destructive earthquakes, said David Mincin, a geodesist at EarthScope, a nonprofit seismic research consortium. EarthScope partners with the U.S. Geological Survey and others to manage ShakeAlert satellite data.

U.S. officials recommend people lie down on the ground, hide under a sturdy table or desk, cover their heads and necks, and hold on during an earthquake. Copyright: Earthquake Country Alliance Measuring Big Movement

Global navigation satellite systems can measure ground displacement—one of the factors used to calculate an earthquake’s magnitude (moment magnitude)—in real time. Unlike seismometers, these sensors can easily distinguish magnitudes because they do not measure vibrations.

Each GPS sensor “doesn’t care about the acceleration and velocity of the seismic waves,” as seismometers do, De Groot said. “It doesn’t try to do all these calculations. It just says, ‘The ground moved this much.’” That displacement can be used to determine the magnitude of the earthquake. For larger earthquakes, he said, GPS stations provide more accurate magnitude measurements than seismometers.

Although ShakeAlert currently uses only the US GPS satellite network, the system could expand to include satellites from other countries, De Groot said.

Accurate measurements of earthquake magnitude are crucial to emergency response. The distance at which alerts are sent to the epicenter depends in part on the magnitude of the earthquake—so underestimating the magnitude of an earthquake means that some people who might feel a strong shaking may not be warned in time or at all. Accurate measurements of earthquake magnitude ensure that those at risk can take action to prepare for an impending earthquake—for example, by hiding under a table or pulling over to the side of the road.

“Underestimating the problem can have disastrous consequences.”

“If we underestimate the earthquake, we underestimate the area affected,” says Yehuda Bock, a geodesist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, who is not part of the ShakeAlert team. “Underestimating the size of an earthquake can have catastrophic effects.”

For example, the 9.1-magnitude Great Tohoku Earthquake in 2011 killed more than 18,000 people. Japan had an early warning system similar to ShakeAlert, and warnings were issued. But at the time, the system relied on seismometers that didn’t determine the true magnitude until about 20 minutes after the initial shock. “A lot of things happen in 20 minutes,” Mincin says.

Scientists have been thinking about adding GNSS sensors to earthquake early warning systems for more than a decade, Bock said. In a 2009 study he co-authored, they built a prototype earthquake early warning system using GPS data and found benefits to adding the sensors. “GPS and seismic devices can be mutually beneficial,” the authors wrote. “The weaknesses of one system are offset by the strengths of the other.”

De Groot said it took a long time to develop an algorithm to integrate GNSS and seismometer data into a precise operational system for ShakeAlert. “When people’s lives are at stake, when a safety system needs to perform, you don’t want to make a mistake,” he said.

“I'm glad this finally happened,” said Bock.

—Grace Van Deelen (@GVD__), Staff Writer

Citation: van Deelen, G. (2024), US earthquake early warning system gets major upgrade, Eos, 105, https://doi.org/10.1029/2024EO240363. Published August 13, 2024. Text © 2024. AGU. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 Except where otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission from the copyright owner is prohibited.

Related to

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eos.org/articles/u-s-earthquake-early-warning-system-gets-a-major-upgrade The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos