Latest Southern California Earthquake Hits Most Destructive Fault – NBC Los Angeles





A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck several Southern California cities on Monday, hitting the Puente Hills fault system in what could be the most destructive earthquake ever recorded in the region.

Millions of people are directly above the Puente Hills Fault System, which covers everything from the University of Southern California to downtown Los Angeles to Pasadena and northern parts of Orange County.

Research in 2005 suggested that if a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the same fault system, thousands of people could die, although an earthquake as large as magnitude 7.5 is only expected to occur once every few thousand years. Many safety improvements have occurred in buildings and cities since the research appeared.

“We had a magnitude 6 earthquake on this system in 1987,” said seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. “It caused $350 million in damage and three direct deaths. When we modeled what would happen if a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit the Puente Hills area, we found that the damage would be 10 times greater than if a magnitude 7.9 earthquake hit the San Andreas region, because there would be a lot more buildings and people affected if it hit the Puente Hills.”

“This is a great reminder that all of Southern California is an earthquake zone. Every one of us in the Los Angeles metropolitan area is within five miles of an active fault.”

Dr. Lucy Jones

“We consider it a dangerous fault, but it's also a relatively slow-moving fault,” Dr. Jones added. “There are probably 20 San Andreas earthquakes for every one Puente Hills earthquake.”

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Monday in the same area as a 3.4-magnitude quake on June 2, both of which caused nearby aftershocks.

This does not increase the chances of a larger tumor developing in the future, Dr. Jones said.

“This is a great reminder that all of Southern California is a seismic zone. Every one of us in the Los Angeles metropolitan area is within five miles of an active fault,” Dr. Jones said. “And it’s unlikely that any of these faults will collapse in our lifetimes.”

“So I would say, if you want to look to the future, how do you learn to live with earthquakes? You have to stop worrying about an individual fault. And it will be the same,” Dr. Jones said.

Instead, take steps now to prepare your home in the event of a major disaster, Dr. Jones said.

“Do what you can to make your home safer. I think that’s probably the final message,” Dr. Jones said. “Remember, most of the damage is preventable, and it’s up to you to do that.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/this-weeks-quake-came-from-most-destructive-fault-heres-what-to-know/3487581/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos