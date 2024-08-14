Seismologist Warns of Increased Seismic Activity in Southern California





Suggested Coverage: Southern California Earthquake Effects

Seismologist Dr Lucy Jones explains why some people felt Monday's 4.4 magnitude earthquake was stronger than other recent earthquakes.

LOS ANGELES – In the past week alone, Southern California has experienced two earthquakes.

So, if you're feeling like there have been more and stronger earthquakes in the area lately, that's exactly right, according to Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena.

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Highland Park on Monday. The tremors were felt in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.

According to Dr. Jones, there have been 13 earthquakes in Southern California of magnitude 4.0 or greater this year alone.

She added that compared to the past 20 years, there were about five earthquakes per year of magnitude 4.0 or greater in Southern California.

Since 1932, the average number of earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or greater in Southern California has been between 10 and 12, Jones shared on social media.

The number of earthquakes greater than magnitude 4.0 in 2024 is closer to the average recorded in Southern California over the past 90 years.

During a news conference Monday after the 4.4-magnitude quake, Jones said the quake appeared to be based on the same set of faults that caused the 1987 Whittier Narrows earthquake. She noted that it occurred in roughly the same location as the 3.4-magnitude quake on June 2.

“There have been others in the past,” Jones said. “In 1989, we had a couple of four-and-a-half-inch towers also in the system and they were only a half-hour apart. And there have been a lot of smaller towers over the years that have also been in this system.”

The quake comes less than a week after a 5.2-magnitude quake struck the Bakersfield area and was felt as far away as Los Angeles and Orange counties.

FOX 11 News has an earthquake preparedness guide to get you ready.

City News Service contributed to this report.

