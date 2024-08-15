Two sides issue warning of 'huge earthquake' with magnitude over 8 on Richter scale | CTIF





Japan has issued a warning of a high risk of a “massive earthquake” and urged residents in the affected area to make an evacuation plan after a 7.0-magnitude quake struck on Thursday.

In Japan, old fears of a “big earthquake” were renewed after the recent major earthquake that struck the country.

“We've been told for a long time that the 'big one' will come one day, so I ask myself: is this it?” Yokohama resident Masayo Oshio told the BBC.

A major earthquake is defined as an earthquake with a magnitude greater than 8 on the Richter scale.

“There is no doubt that this will happen, but the question is when,” seismologist Björn Lund tells SVT.se.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale struck the Nankai region, an underwater area along Japan's Pacific coast, on Thursday, August 8.

For the first time ever, Japan has issued a warning of an increased risk of a major earthquake in the region.

The warning is partly due to the fact that large earthquakes, like the one on Thursday, can be followed by even larger quakes, as was the case in 2011 during the massive Fukushima earthquake.

But the warning only indicates that the risk has increased, and does not necessarily mean that a major earthquake is expected in the coming days. For example, authorities have advised residents not to stockpile goods.

On January 1, 2024, a major earthquake caused widespread destruction in Japan, according to Wikipedia.com.

At 16:10 Japan time (07:10 UTC), a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck 6 km (3.7 mi) northeast of Suzu on the Noto Peninsula, Japan.

The powerful earthquake and resulting tsunami caused widespread destruction across the Noto Peninsula, particularly in the cities of Suzu, Wajima, Noto, and Anamizu. Neighboring prefectures, including Toyama and Niigata, also suffered extensive damage.

The quake killed 339 people, with three still missing, all in Ishikawa. More than 1,300 people were injured, and 156,526 buildings were damaged in nine prefectures. It is the deadliest quake in Japan since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries. The country lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped area of ​​volcanoes where nearly 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occur.

In 2011, more than 15,000 people lost their lives in a magnitude 9 earthquake in northeastern Japan, which triggered a tsunami and led to the meltdown of three nuclear reactors at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The Nankai Basin has historically experienced several strong earthquakes, the last of which was in 1946. That quake, which measured 8.0 on the Richter scale, caused a tsunami 6.9 metres high and killed more than 1,300 people, according to Reuters.

The Japanese government had previously estimated the possibility of a major earthquake, with a magnitude of up to 9.1, occurring in the region within the next 30 years.

Image rights:

Cover image above: A drone searches through the remains of collapsed buildings after the Noto earthquake in January 2024. Photo courtesy of the Japanese Ministry of Defense. Wikipedia Commons License

Second image in text: Aid distributed by the military after the Noto earthquake in 2024. Image courtesy of the Japanese Ministry of Defense. Wikipedia Commons License

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctif.org/news/janpan-has-issued-warning-mega-earthquake-above-8-richter-scale

