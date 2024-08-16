Strong earthquake off Taiwan felt in China, Japan, Philippines





There were no reports of damage on the island as a result of Friday's earthquake.

Rescuers save two people trapped in an elevator in Hualien, Taiwan, after an earthquake struck Friday morning. Photo: Central News Agency

Among the affected countries are Japan and the Philippines.

Some residents along China's southeast coast, including Fujian province, said they were shocked.

“We were clearly shocked here in Quanzhou, as the water in my kettle kept trembling,” a resident of the Fujian port city wrote on Weibo.

The quake struck as Japan issued its first “super-tectonic” warning on Thursday, a week after a 7.1-magnitude quake struck the southwest of the country.

The alert was canceled after no abnormalities were observed following warnings of an increased risk of an earthquake with a magnitude of 8 or 9 on the Richter scale as well as the risk of large tsunamis along the Nankai Trough, an unstable area on Japan's southwestern Pacific coast.

According to authorities in Taiwan, morning commuters in Taipei were affected by the earthquake. The Songshan-Xindian subway line was temporarily suspended, while the Wenhu line continued to operate, but at half speed.

The Central Earthquake Administration said about 14 earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 3.3 to 4.8 have been recorded near Hualien since the quake struck in the morning. At about 9:32 a.m., a 3.3-magnitude quake struck Yilan County, north of Hualien.

Taiwan has been hit by repeated earthquakes in recent months. In early April, a 7.3-magnitude quake struck the city of Hualien, killing at least 17 people and injuring more than 1,000. Weeks later, aftershocks measuring 6.0 and 6.3 magnitudes struck the island again, causing two empty buildings to collapse.

According to statistics from the Central Water Authority, Taiwan has experienced about 50 earthquakes since last January.

Taiwan has seen an “abnormally high” number of earthquakes this year, most of which were aftershocks from April's 7.2-magnitude quake, Hsiao Nai-chi, deputy director of the Central Water Authority's earthquake center, told local media.

Although the latest quake struck near the surface, the possibility of aftershocks within three days cannot be completely ruled out, Kong Feng, an associate professor at China Agricultural University, told Cover News.

“But there is a high degree of uncertainty,” he said. “Although we can analyze and predict based on past shocks and geological structure, we cannot accurately predict the time, location and intensity of future earthquakes.”

Kong also said some buildings, roads and landscapes may have been damaged due to Hualien's frequent earthquakes, and warned people to be on the alert for geological disasters, including landslides, in the event of heavy rains.

During the April earthquake, many scenic spots in Hualien were damaged. Three hikers were killed by falling rocks on the popular Dekalon Trail in Taroko National Park, and a truck driver died when his car was crushed by rocks near a tunnel in Hualien.

In Taroko Park, more than 40 people, most of them tourists, were injured, and hundreds were evacuated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3274689/major-earthquake-taiwan-felt-mainland-china-japan-philippines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos