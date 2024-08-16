4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Jordan-Syria border





Syrian house shakes due to earthquake

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Jordanian-Syrian border on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres, it added.

Residents of the western Syrian city of Salamiyah felt the tremor, which is located near the site of a 4.8-magnitude quake late Monday, causing panic and injuring dozens but no casualties, Syria's National Earthquake Center said.

The earthquake was felt across Syria and Lebanon, as well as in Israel, where people said furniture and lighting fixtures shook.

“It's a very scary feeling. I always feel earthquakes here. I was sitting in my chair and suddenly it started shaking. No one was hurt and fortunately it only lasted a short time,” said Miri, who lives on the ninth floor of an apartment building in Ramat Gan.

Oren, who lives in Hod Hasharon, said his entire apartment was shaking. “I live on a high floor. To make sure I felt the earthquake, I looked at my hanging lights and saw them moving. I understood what was happening, but as long as nothing fell on my head, I was fine. However, my dog ​​felt that something was wrong,” he said.

