Tributes paid to those who lost their lives in the state's largest earthquake





August 17 marks the 65th anniversary of the powerful earthquake that struck Lake Hebgen and changed the landscape.

Yellowstone Public Radio's Orlinda Worthington has details about the public tribute held at the Quake Lake Visitor Center from Aug. 16-18.

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggered a landslide that moved at 100 mph in less than a minute. It left millions of tons of debris, destroyed cabins and roads, killed 28 people and created an earthquake lake in the southwestern corner of the state.

“It's significant because it's the largest earthquake recorded in Montana history. It was also the deadliest.”

Mike Stickney is director of the Office of Earthquake Studies at Montana Tech. He is one of the speakers at this weekend's event discussing the catastrophic 1959 earthquake near West Yellowstone.

“This was the only earthquake that happened at the surface in our recorded history that was a fault that slipped and broke all the way to the surface,” Stickney said.

In 1960, the U.S. Forest Service set aside 38,000 acres of land that includes the earthquake zone for public education purposes. This was followed by the construction of the Earthquake Lake Visitor Center, which opened in 1967. The center has many features that help the public understand more about earthquakes, says Ellen Butler, the center's director.

“Today we have a 20-minute documentary that we are showing that gives a great overview of the history of the earthquake and the geology behind it. We have a working seismograph that shows us in real time what is happening underground. The seismograph can pick up earthquakes from all over the world,” Butler said.

While this weekend's events focused on the state's largest earthquake, Mike Stickney says Montana averages about 10 earthquakes a day, most of which go unnoticed.

“There is a basic law of nature, which is that for every one degree decrease on the Richter scale, the number of earthquakes increases by about tenfold. So we have lots and lots of small earthquakes and very few big ones,” Stickney says.

Details of the three-day event can be found on the Custer Gallatin National Forest website and Facebook page.

In Billings, I'm Orlinda Worthington.

