Technology shakes up earthquake preparedness





A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck south of Bakersfield on Aug. 6, and Ventura County residents were among about 5.4 million people who received advance warning of possible shaking via a text message sent to their cellphones.

Along with the high-pitched tones indicating a potential emergency, the 9:11 p.m. “Earthquake Alert” included the following advice: “Earthquake detected! Get down. Take cover. Hold on. Protect yourself.”

Moments later, the ground actually shook.

Some people reported receiving the alert 45 seconds before the earthquake struck. While this alert did not alleviate the fear, screaming, or stress that many people feel when an earthquake strikes, it did give them plenty of time to hide under a table or hide in a doorway.

Even Metrolink, which serves stations in the Acorn's coverage area, was able to send the alert to its trains.

This was the third time in the past year that Southern California residents reported receiving a ShakeAlert.

It’s a technological marvel that’s the first of its kind in the country and has been around since 2019. The ShakeAlert app, run by the U.S. Geological Survey in partnership with the California Office of Emergency Services, uses data from ground motion detectors across the state to calculate initial magnitudes and estimate which areas will feel shaking.

As shown, the system notified us, the residents of Ventura County, that an earthquake was coming.

The MyShake app has sent about 517,354 alerts, while the governor's office says more people have received alerts thanks to a public-private partnership between the state and Google, which is loading the alerts software onto its Android operating systems.

In the 12 hours following the earthquake, about 47,000 people downloaded the MyShake app for the first time.

“This proves that Californians are now more protected in the moments leading up to the devastation of a major earthquake,” said Nancy Ward, director of the state’s Office of Emergency Services.

If you would like to receive warnings about future earthquakes:

• Download the MyShake app. It's free and provides iPhone users with audio and visual warnings, and is available in English and Spanish.

•If you're not an iPhone user, your smartphone is likely automatically subscribed to an earthquake early warning system that uses the same technology as the MyShake app.

• Sign up for Wireless Emergency Alerts, which are free text messages provided by emergency agencies.

To learn more about earthquake preparedness and download the Earthquake Early Warning App, go to qual.ca.gov.

